The Northern Gila County Fair Horse Show returned to Star Valley Aug. 24 and 25.
The Patterson Training facility hosted the event at 272 S. Sprague Drive.
Dozens of riders turned out over the two-day event to ride in western or English style events.
In the leadline division, where very young riders compete, everyone received a blue ribbon, as it is “just the cutest thing,” said event volunteer Sheila DeSchaaf.
Ribbons were also awarded in the squirts division, for those 8 years and younger; juniors, ages 9-13; seniors, ages 14-18; adult class, ages 19-39; and senior adults, ages 40 and over.
Organizers will present buckles to the Grand and Reserve Champions in each age group at the Northern Gila County Fair at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Payson Event Center.
This is the second year DeSchaaf has been involved with the horse show and she helped organize the event this year.
“I have to give a big thank you to our terrific host for the event, Patterson Ranch, because without them we wouldn’t have such a great venue for this,” she said.
Realtor Wendy Larchick was the title sponsor of the event.
See a list of horse show buckle winners beneath the photo at right.
The Northern Gila County Fair runs from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7.
For more information, including schedules, special events and gate prices, visit www.northerngilacountyfair.com.
