The Payson Fire Department, along with personnel from the Hellsgate Fire District and Payson Police Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1800 block of North McLane Road at about 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 24.
According to PFD Battalion Chief Dan Bramble, the report shows there was significant damage to the structure.
The home belonged to the Vazquez family, who lost everything and are left without a home. There is an effort to raise $20,000 for them on gofundme.com.
Some details about the fire were posted on the PFD Facebook page: On arrival the first engine found heavy fire conditions on the exterior of the house that had extended to the interior. An offensive fire attack was initiated.
A second alarm was called, bringing units from Pine-Strawberry Fire District and Christopher-Kohl’s Fire District.
A total of 15 first responders were on the scene, with six engines and two chief officers. Bramble said the report indicated it took 45 minutes to control the fire.
No one was home at the time of the fire and all the pets were out of the house. There were no injuries.
The cause is under investigation. Officials don’t know when to expect more details about the cause. Bramble said it takes quite some time before those reports can be completed.
