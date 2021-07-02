Ashley Acre Martinez had to help her sister, who lost everything in a house fire.
But she lives in Sun City.
So, she created a GoFundMe account and sent out a plea.
“My sister needs a little help!” wrote Martinez. “She lives in Pine, AZ. While she has been away from her home due to the Backbone Fire, her home caught on fire, burning both bedrooms.”
The smoke damage destroyed everything else in the home.
Martinez said her sister has family to stay with in Payson, but needs help replacing things such as clothing, linens, toiletries, furniture and everything else it takes to run a home with a daughter.
“She has worked hard as a single mom to be able to provide these things for her daughter and self, and now they are just gone,” wrote Martinez.
The fundraiser struck a cord with 33 people who raised more than $2,000 in 24 hours.
Martinez hopes to raise $5,000 for her sister.
“It is an accidental fire,” said Fire Marshal Rick Barnes. Adding it appeared to have started when an electrical appliance under the bed overheated and spread to the mattress.
Martinez promises to keep donors updated with pictures and information.
For those interested in helping out, please go to the Kaylyn and Maliah’s house fire GoFundMe account page at https://www.gofundme.com and search for Kaylyn and Maliah’s house fire.
