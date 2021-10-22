Star Valley’s Houston Creek is once again safe for the public after the cleanup of a September sludge spill from a nearby wastewater treatment plant.
As of Oct. 11, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has declared Houston Creek safe for “full body contact.”
“Samples collected on 10/1 have been analyzed and the water in the area from Houston Creek WWTP (Houston Creek Landing Wastewater Treatment Plant) to below Sprague Road are meeting surface water quality standards as established by the state,” wrote Leigh Padgitt, manager, surface water inspections and compliance unit of ADEQ.
ADEQ specifically confirmed there were no amounts of E.coli in any of the samples they tested.
Padgitt expressed gratitude for the support of the county’s alert network and sign placement to alert the public of the danger.
“This end is somewhat anti-climatic,” said Jake Garrett, Gila County’s manager of the wastewater division.
Information rollout about the alarm over the spill took days to build up.
ADEQ said it first heard of the spill on Sept. 1. Star Valley residents living along Houston Creek called ADEQ to report that the waterway’s color “was off,” said Caroline E. Oppleman, ADEQ communications director.
Yet it wasn’t until Sept. 10 that the county’s emergency communications program Everbridge announced a wastewater spill in Houston Creek in Star Valley. Then Garrett and his department waited six more days for authorization to put up signs along the creek to warn residents of the spill.
Garrett and his crew put up signs on Sept. 16, then hired a company to clean up the creek. Kary Environmental Services sprayed an emergency liquid spill control to clean up. The spray caused foam.
Garrett said that foam is now gone, “washed away by high flood water just as it was going to be removed by the cleanup contractor,” he said.
Garrett said residents have unanswered questions about what exactly happened and how WWTP can reassure them an upset won’t happen in the future.
“They would like a more in-depth look at what caused a discharge of this magnitude, a look at the frequency of discharges of this type from the plant and what safeguards are in place to assure that they are protected from this type of incident in the future,” he said.
