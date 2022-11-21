Houston Mesa, Tonto Creek, Sharp Creek, Ponderosa and Christopher Creek campgrounds are all closed until the spring. This photo is of the Upper Tonto Creek Campground is not impacted by the management changes.
Since Monday, the Houston Mesa Campground complex located just outside town has been temporarily closed with big changes in the works.
The Forest Service is transitioning the campground’s management, as well as other campgrounds, to the Forest Service in order to improve the overall visitor experience and site conditions. Once the transition is complete, it is expected that the Houston Mesa Campground will reopen March 1, 2023.
Tonto Creek, Sharp Creek, Ponderosa and Christopher Creek campgrounds which have already closed for the 2022 season, will reopen under Forest Service management April 1, 2023.
“We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your understanding as we work to improve the overall operation of these sites,” said District Ranger Matt Paciorek of the Payson Ranger District. “We are going to take advantage of the slower winter season to accomplish necessary facility repairs and upgrades such as water system updates, installing new fire rings and signage, and hazard tree removal.”
East Verde Day-Use sites will remain open but with limited services and no fees. Beginning April 1 to Nov. 1, these sites will fall under the Tonto Pass program and include Water Wheel, First Crossing, Second Crossing and Third Crossing.
Tonto Passes can be purchased from most area convenience stores in Payson. A list of participating vendors is available on the Tonto’s website. Automatic fee machines will be installed at select locations.
Reservations can be made online through Recreation.gov. For more information, please contact the Payson Ranger Station at (928) 474-7900.
