campground

Houston Mesa, Tonto Creek, Sharp Creek, Ponderosa and Christopher Creek campgrounds are all closed until the spring. This photo is of the Upper Tonto Creek Campground is not impacted by the management changes.

 by Alexis Bechman/Roundup Editor

Since Monday, the Houston Mesa Campground complex located just outside town has been temporarily closed with big changes in the works.

The Forest Service is transitioning the campground’s management, as well as other campgrounds, to the Forest Service in order to improve the overall visitor experience and site conditions. Once the transition is complete, it is expected that the Houston Mesa Campground will reopen March 1, 2023.

