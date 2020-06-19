Payson’s Mayor Tom Morrissey’s journey to Rim Country developed over the years and now he says his heart will not let him leave.
“We came to Payson initially because my wife’s family had a home in Whispering Pines for many years,” he said.
Like many in Payson, Morrissey and his wife Kris made a Payson sojourn an annual summer affair, “to get relief from the blistering heat in the Valley.”
As the years went on, the Morrisseys purchased a camper trailer so they could spend four to six months in Rim Country each year.
They soon found, “the slogan ‘Heart of the Rim Country’ was more than a slogan.
“Like many of my neighbors and friends, it became harder and harder for us to leave Payson when it was time to return to the Valley, so when the opportunity presented itself we decided to buy a house here,” he said.
Since then, living in Payson has “been a dream come true” for Morrissey.
His last two years as Payson’s mayor, however, could be a study in opposites.
He won an election for mayor, then faced a recall.
He connected with the community through public forums, but ended up in court with a harassment charge.
He sought to revitalize Main Street, but ended up embroiled in a legal battle with the largest nonprofit in town.
He shepherded in a homeless warming center, but has also consistently voted against higher density, affordable housing.
But he’s soldiered on through a pandemic that has turned the world on its head.
His background includes both public service and entertainment.
Early in his life, Morrissey sang with the pop groups The Echoes and the Ohio Express. He wrote songs for Ray Charles. He’s published several books from a children’s adventure fantasy story to an action adventure co-authored with Steven Seagal.
He served in the Department of Economic Security as chief of the office of special investigations — a logical jump from his career as a U.S. Marshal.
He started his career in the U.S. Army, 4th Armored Division.
This isn’t his first stint in politics, either.
Morrissey served as the chairman of the Arizona Republican Party from 2011 to 2013.
But the pandemic has added huge stress to the job of mayor.
During a recent budget meeting, Morrissey told the town to brace for “a dramatic drop” in revenue the third quarter of the year.
“Right now we are sitting pretty,” he told the council, “(but) we are dealing with an uncertainty ... We don’t know what is going to happen as we go forward for the next three months. I don’t want to be in a position to furlough people.”
Despite the uncertainty of the times, Morrissey still seeks to lead the people of Payson.
“We are a beautiful drive to almost anywhere in the state and yet are free from the hustle and bustle of a large city.
“Payson is blessed with fresh air, clean water, four temperate seasons, great local restaurants and retail stores, wonderful churches, friendly active residents and a star filled sky at night.”
(2) comments
Maybe Suzy Tubbs can list his house for him after November!
I see this Silence Do-Good person suffers from MDS (Morrisey Derangement Syndrome), in addition to being too afraid to use his or her real name.
