Over the past three years, 21 participants around Gila County have collected rainwater, sending more than 1,000 samples for laboratory analysis. How clean was the rainwater? Results may surprise you — and they’ll be presented Thursday, July 29 when Dr. Mónica Ramírez-Andreotta and project volunteer Miriam Jones host that week’s cooperative extension webinar online at 11 a.m.
Free weekly online forums hosted by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County don’t require pre-registration. Guests are welcome to login at arizona.zoom.us/j/83638944428.
Dr. Ramírez-Andreotta and her team conducted the three-year research Project Harvest project to learn about and practice rainwater harvesting to irrigate home and community gardens in Arizona.
While the benefits of harvesting rainwater are recognized, there is a lack of information on the quality of harvested water and there are no monitoring programs.
Citizen scientists collected environmental samples from residential, school, and/or community gardens irrigated by harvested rainwater to monitor the quality of harvested rainwater, soil, and plants between 2017-2020.
Together, Dr. Ramírez-Andreotta and citizen scientists generated a dataset to inform guidelines and recommendations for safe, harvested rainwater use on gardens and support communities to safely and sustainably produce their own foods using harvested rainwater.
