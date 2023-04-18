Patty Wisner, president of NAMI Payson, remembers the day Emily Brice first said her dream out loud.
“She said she wanted to feed the community by opening a soup kitchen,” said Wisner.
Now Brice and her husband run the New Directions Warming Center, not only a soup kitchen, but a safe place to find help and hope.
“I didn’t know it would turn into the Warming Center. That was years away,” she said.
Brice came to the NAMI peer-to-peer class after suffering homelessness. It turned into a lifeline that gave her hope, a new career, and a husband.
Peer-to-peer, one of many classes the National Alliance on Mental Illness provides, uses evidence-based information, breathing exercises, and vision statements to empower those with a diagnosed mental health condition — or help those who just need to understand why they can’t stand crowds.
Brice knew she needed help; she simply didn’t know what she needed for help.
The NAMI peer-to-peer class helped her understand she had Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. She knew she needed help after struggling with drug addiction, the result of a misdiagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.
In a person with ADHD, the medicine used to help – amphetamine — increases levels of the neurotransmitters or brain chemicals, dopamine and norepinephrine. These two neurotransmitters play a critical role in the ability to pay attention, think and stay motivated.
But for those who don’t have ADHD, amphetamine is highly addictive – as Brice learned by the age of 11. By then, she was trapped in the substance abuse cycle.
“It drives every decision throughout your day,” she said.
PTSD could look like ADHD, especially in a young child. PTSD separates a person from the present. Many do something called disassociate, a sensation many describe as “leaving the body.” In the mind, the person in a PTSD moment returns to a terrifying experience from another time, such as a rape or a beating.
Brice’s early substance abuse started her long decline into delinquency, domestic violence and ultimately homelessness with her children.
She never left Payson, however. She grew up here.
“I remember sitting in empty lots and seeing friends walk by. They thought I was just having a rough day,” she said.
She was, only it was every day.
When Wisner brought NAMI’s programs to Payson, Brice showed up to learn.
She found out what her PTSD meant to her brain. She learned coping strategies like deep breathing to calm her nervous system. She learned to trust that her Payson neighbors would take care of her.
“The CAP office (Gila County Community Action Program) covered my first utilities and St. Vincent de Paul paid my first month’s rent,” she said.
Others helped her with a business plan, and she launched LovEm’s Bakery. At first, she delivered from a bike basket. Now she has a food cart and makes delicious Chicago hotdogs and homemade roasted beef tacos.
But it was the Peer to Peer’s focus on helping Brice find her purpose, to share with the world, that changed everything.
“I love cooking and bringing everyone around the table,” she said.
Her grandmother taught her many kitchen skills, now she teaches those to others.
She also believes in putting the salt and pepper in the middle of the table so diners must converse to get their needs met.
“It makes you connect over food,” she said.
Brice feels so deeply about the peer-to-peer program, she has become both a trainer for the program and a presenter of NAMI’s In Our Own Voice Program. In Our Own Voice, presenters tell their story of living with mental illness to organizations and agencies to increase awareness.
“I feel a deep desire to give back to the community that helped me so much,” she said of her NAMI Payson and Warming Center work.
Currently, NAMI Payson has space for its eight week peer-to-peer class. Brice and her husband Skyler have completed two weeks, but Emily said she would happily welcome anyone interested in jumping in and catching up.
The Peer to Peer class is free every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All class materials are supplied, including pens, highlighters and note pad.
NAMI Payson also has weekly support groups for those family and friends supporting a loved one living with a mental health condition. Another support group provides peer support to those living with a mental health condition.
NAMI Payson just completed its Family to Family eight week class, but will start another in August.
For more information or to register for either class, call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!