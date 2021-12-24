I have always felt that buying a fishing license is a great investment in the coming year’s fishing. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) provides outstanding fishing opportunities through their hatchery and stocking programs.
Better habitat for fish, and improved fishing for Arizona anglers, has resulted from their sustained efforts with the installation of stream improvements in many of our streams, and fish structures in several lakes. The department regularly surveys fish populations and does all that they can to assure the best fishing experience possible. Our fishing license purchases contribute significantly to funding their efforts.
Years ago, I decided I would always make Jan. 1 my fishing license purchase date in order to keep from forgetting to buy my new license. You can buy your license online at https://license.azgfd.com/ and select “Purchase a License.” Fishing licenses are valid for a full year from the date of purchase.
My older grandkids are at the age that they now need to purchase a license. For kids 10 to 17, the fee is only $5 for a hunt/fish combination license. The $5 license is a great way for my grandkids to understand that there is a cost for providing the fishing that we enjoy. They both feel good about contributing to better fishing for everyone in Arizona.
A fishing license allows you to fish for all sport fish species in state waters, including the Community Fishing Program waters AZGFD has developed with many towns and cities throughout Arizona. These waters provide easy access to fishing opportunities within minutes of home. The Green Valley lakes are part of the Community Fishing Program.
Starting Jan. 1, hunting and fishing licenses will only be available online. The cost of licenses in 2022 will remain the same as in 2021.
You may still purchase them at some businesses by using the AZGFD online purchase system at participating stores, or in person at AZGFD offices. The advantages of an online license purchase includes the ease of use as you can purchase it from the comfort of your home. You can print it out or simply save it on your phone as a photo or PDF. If you lose your license, it can be reprinted at home.
Do you have your license and are you ready to fish? Remember that trout are stocked every two weeks by AZGFD from October through May in the Green Valley lakes. You can keep track of the stocking schedule at azgfd.gov under the fishing tab. The most recent stocking of the Green Valley lakes is the week of Dec. 27. The daily bag limit for trout is four fish per day.
