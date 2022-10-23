We are fortunate to have some beautiful water to fish in Rim Country. A couple of my favorite lakes are Woods Canyon and Willow Springs lakes. As pretty as they are, I avoid them during the summer when the number of anglers are at their highest, and the trout have gone deeper than I can manage with my fly rod from shore.
While the shoreline can still be busy, especially on the weekends, the lakes are much less crowded in the fall. It is at about this time every year, as the water temperature cools, that the tiger and rainbow trout move much closer to shore and become quite accessible to a fly rod.
It is not uncommon to have trout cruising the shoreline less than 20 feet from the bank from now through ice-up later in November or early December. At this time of the year, they seem especially interested in feeding, and often take a fly quite aggressively. Since both lakes are close to each other, I have sometimes driven to the other lake if the first lake is not producing much action.
While the trout can be very close to shore, fly fishing on Woods Canyon poses a few more challenges than many of the spots on Willow Springs. I prefer to get out away from the trees on the bank when fishing at Woods Canyon Lake, but it is typically pretty easy to cast a fly and not worry about getting hung up at Willow Springs without having to resort to wearing waders.
It is hard to know what the trout will be most interested in, so I am always prepared to try a variety of flies. I usually start my fishing at either lake with a woolly bugger and fan-cast to cover a lot of water to see if I can interest a trout into striking. Typically, I cast as far as I can and let it sink four or five feet before starting to strip it in. Sometimes the fly is grabbed on that initial sink, so be ready.
The trout can feed at a variety of depths, so another rig that I use is a two fly set-up under an indicator with one fly about two feet under the surface, and the second fly a couple feet lower. A version of this rig also includes using a dry fly like a stimulator and a small midge a few feet below the dry fly.
Last year and again this year, I brought two fly rods with me. One is set up for me to fish a dry fly, and the other is set up to fish a woolly bugger or the wet fly rig under an indicator. This allows me to fish dry flies if I see trout steadily rising, or if the wind has kicked up to where it is too hard to see a dry fly on the surface, switch to a fly fished under the surface.
Wind direction and intensity can be a factor on both lakes, so it is always a good idea to check the forecast before you fish either lake in the fall. Easiest access to Woods Canyon Lake is at or near the boat ramp and at the spillway. The spillway road closes on Nov. 1, when access to that part of the lake or the trail around it becomes a longer hike from the boat ramp area.
Often the wind on the Rim is out of the north at this time of year, so Willow Springs Lake offers more wind protection options with its many deeper cut coves. These areas may require a bit more of a walk to actually get out of the wind, but that also has the advantage of more solitude while fishing.
As weather deteriorates, it is also a good idea to call the Black Mesa Ranger District (928-535-7300) to get the latest information on road conditions and whether the gates to Woods Canyon and Willow Springs lakes are closed for the season.
This is definitely the time to enjoy some fun fly fishing on Woods Canyon and Willow Springs lakes. Both lakes have also been stocked with a couple thousand sub-adult tiger trout in the four- to five-inch range with hopes of them growing larger while feeding on the lake insects for the next couple of seasons. If you catch any of these small trout, please be especially careful as you release them. Remember that the daily bag limit is four trout per day. Good luck.
