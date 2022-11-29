Randall House website

The Randall House restaurant has served Pine since 1998. The Randalls, who built the home, lived there from 1881 until 1998. The restaurant will close in January after losing its lease.

 Randall House

Since 1998, The Randall House restaurant in Pine has served fresh, homemade breakfasts, lunches, and pastries — until now.

Last week, Rim Country found out via a post on the Pine Strawberry Community Happenings Facebook page the decades-old restaurant will close in January.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.