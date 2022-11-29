Since 1998, The Randall House restaurant in Pine has served fresh, homemade breakfasts, lunches, and pastries — until now.
Last week, Rim Country found out via a post on the Pine Strawberry Community Happenings Facebook page the decades-old restaurant will close in January.
“Aw shucks. We lost our lease! Closing in January. Look for specials.”
The Roundup reached out to owner/chef Barbara Franzin but she did not give details on why the lease was lost.
“I’ll find another way to contribute to our sweet little community,” she said. “It’s still so fresh and I have a lot to focus on so who knows at this point what it will be.”
The Randall House opened the same year as the last Randall lived in the house. The house had been inhabited by a Randall since built by family founder Alfred Jason Randall in 1881.
His grandson George, the last Randall to live in the house, raised three sons with wife Mary Ellen.
It was she who inspired The Randall House.
Mary Ellen would host grandchildren, friends, and Pine residents daily, plying them with coffee and treats such as fresh baked apple pies, peanut butter cookies, or homemade bread and plum jam. Visiting Mary Ellen became a tradition in the community.
“Mary Ellen had a knack for making everyone feel special. She would tell her unique stories and say, when people began to leave, ‘Oh, don’t go.’” Wrote The Randall House on its website.
Franzin sought to keep that unique hospitality going. She served her from-scratch food in the rooms of the home decorated with lace table clothes and old-fashioned table settings. She updated some offerings, however.
“Mary Ellen offered a broader exposure to Pine as a world class classical pianist. Barbara also offers an expanded cosmopolitan feel with espresso drinks and menu diversity seldom experienced in a rural community,” wrote The Randall House on its website.
More than 100 people made comments on the FB announcement. All lamented the loss.
“I’m so saddened to hear this. So sad to see such a long time Pine establishment change or go away. I do wish the best for you, Barb. I hope you can relocate, although it will be tough to beat the quaint lil’ house,” wrote Stacy Figueroa.
“It was my annual birthday breakfast and several just for fun every year!!! Will miss it very much,” wrote Gayle Paulus.
To others, Franzin was more than just a restaurant owner.
“One last time for my veggie wraps!” wrote Jodi Brunschwig, “Barb, you have been a great friend, an amazing cook, a wonderful restaurant owner, my daughter worked there for three or more years, a wonderful boss. You are more special than anybody I know in this world! I send you my love, my best wishes! Whatever is next for you in this life will be spectacular! Know that I love you, and always will.”
“Barbara Franzin, I watched you have your son there. We both went into business the same year. I’m so sorry to hear this. I will miss my items and coffees from you, but I hope you get to stay in touch. Thinking of you,” wrote Kris Lovetro.
The commenters asked if Franzin will relocate; she did not reply.
