Everything costs something.
That was the message Deputy Payson Town Manager Kevin Arntz gave the Payson Town Council during its Jan. 4 meeting regarding the grocery tax. The council is looking at ending the tax.
“Some communities tax residential rentals ... some communities have an additional restaurant tax ... some communities have a construction and bed tax,” said Arntz.
He explained Payson taxes groceries instead of implementing some of these other taxes.
Most other towns have done the same.
“There are only three communities out of 30 (in Arizona) that do not have a food consumption tax,” said Arntz.
Some residents don’t understand why. They believe Payson’s grocery tax is higher than other communities with similar demographics. They also believe it is a cruel tax that needs to end.
Arntz explained it’s more complicated than ending one tax.
“The town currently collects $2.7 million from this tax. If the tax were eliminated or phased out, staff would recommend increasing taxes or reducing services (because) we have to have a balanced budget,” he said.
The money to pay for services has to come from somewhere, whether that is the library, or fire department or town parks.
When comparing communities, Arntz said it’s difficult to make an “apples to apples” comparison.
“You have to look at the details,” said Arntz.
He used Camp Verde and Sedona as examples, as both towns had been used to compare with Payson.
“Camp Verde has 3.65 (food for consumption tax), 8/10ths higher than us,” he said.
But unlike Payson, “the big thing for Camp Verde is a fire district; they collect $3.2 million from property taxes from that community,” above and beyond the grocery tax.
The Town of Sedona is like Camp Verde. It too has a fire district that has “a separate tax that funds that,” said Arntz.
Meanwhile, the Town of Payson provides fire and police services through sales tax collection.
In fact, sales tax funds most of the services Payson provides to residents, except the water department. That department collects its own fees and pays for its maintenance through those fees.
Arntz then explained population plays a role in tax needs as well.
“You ... have to look at ... sales tax per capita,” he said.
In Florence, despite its population of 27,422, the town does not have to provide as much infrastructure as Payson. That’s because much of its population, 15,000, is in prison. They don’t drive, so the roads don’t handle the increased traffic, nor emergency services for an accident. Since prisoners live in one large complex instead of individual homes, the town doesn’t need to provide water service with a meter and pipes to each house.
Arntz told the council he found the City of Tolleson an interesting study in tax policy. In Tolleson, the town charges sales taxes on all the large warehouses in the area. Arntz admits he doesn’t understand how Tolleson determines what to charge. He guesses they tax online sales or some other type of merchandise.
“I’ve asked what their secret is. They haven’t divulged that,” he said.
Arntz then explained one benefit of Payson’s current food for consumption tax is that it is mostly paid by visitors.
Since Payson has the best shopping between Strawberry, Forest Lakes, Young and Tonto Basin, those surrounding area customers buy groceries and pay the food for consumption tax.
“But then that doesn’t account for everybody coming up from the Valley,” said Arntz. “You see RVs and campers every weekend.”
He explained the town could shift the tax from groceries to residential rentals to make up the difference.
“Typically, the landlord passes that off to the renters,” he said.
That tax would increase rents around town.
Another tax could be the restaurant and bar tax, which would increase tabs on eating out for everyone.
Either way, if residents demand the grocery tax to end, Arntz said they will have to choose between fewer services or paying taxes in some other way that might fall on residents harder than the grocery tax does now.
The frustration experienced in Payson by our tax structure is merely the taxes charged. It's also, the services received (or not received) They use Sedona and Cottonwood as examples, yet fail to mention that those communities have curbs, gutters, sidewalks, streetlights, and roadways that are actually intact. We don't even have a pool. Payson has never learned to live within their means. The focus has always been on huge unaffordable projects and the dreams of others, rather than first fixing what we already have. People would complain less, if they perceived they actually got something back for their tax dollars
One sided opinion / first it was 2.2 million and no proof more groceries are bought from out of town . Third they will Never Ever let the people vote on the grocery tax or where it goes . Vote No on Home Rule only thing they will beg us to vote on . No On Home Rule till they respect the voters will to vote on issues .
