Impairment suspected in Beeline accident Thursday

A woman was taken to Banner Payson Thursday morning after a suspected impaired driver hit her vehicle, flipping it on its side.

It was a rough start for a woman on her way to work Thursday.

About 7:30 a.m. April 14, a woman was moving into the turn lane to turn left into her work off the Beeline Highway when a second vehicle traveling southbound struck her vehicle.

The force rolled the woman's blue vehicle onto its side and into the parking lot of a former car wash near Main Street.

The driver of the second vehicle was arrested on charges of suspected DUI, drug related, said Police Chief Ron Tischer.

The female driver was transported to Banner Payson Medical Center "just as a precaution," Tischer said. 