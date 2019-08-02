The council decision request to purchase the property for the water tank.

If the town owns the lot next door

In the case of private development, the town has a process to make sure residents have plenty of time to lodge concerns or complaints.

The whole situation gets confusing when the town owns the property.To find out more, Sheila DeSchaaf, Public Works director suggests calling Community Development at the town - or attending a council meeting.

Town staff know about every project the town will build on its own property. DeSchaaf said staff is happy to help answer any questions during regular business hours.

If the town council hasn’t discussed a plan for the land in a meeting yet, DeSchaaf suggests asking if that item will show up on an agenda.

Once that happens, residents may publicly comment, if allowed by the mayor.

Otherwise DeSchaaf said, "virtually all of any departmental development/construction projects are discussed during the Capital Improvement Plan and/or budget hearings and approved by the Town Council in March-June of each year."