I love stream improvements. Some are quite simple in design, while others require a great deal of work to install. They are all helpful for fish and fishers.
Trout benefit from these structures as they improve conditions in streams. Sometimes their purpose is to narrow the creek to increase depth, while other improvements provide cover, or enhance poor habitat.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has installed stream improvements on several Rim Country streams over the years, so I am always on the lookout for them when fishing. I know these structures are a great attractor for fish, so I spend extra time fishing around them. If I am not careful in my approach, they are also the first place that trout will swim to seek cover if they have been cruising in the open water nearby.
Recently, crews installed four stream improvement structures on the Upper East Verde River. The AZGFD, U.S. Forest Service, and Natural Channel Design planned and supervised the work. Volunteers from the Mogollon Sporting Association, Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Zane Grey Chapter of Trout Unlimited in the Phoenix metro area, and Old Pueblo Chapter of Trout Unlimited in Tucson took part in the project.
It is a bit of a stretch to call the Upper East Verde a river. It is really a small creek that is home to a wild rainbow trout population. The fish do not get huge in this small stream, but are beautiful.
Having a wild rainbow trout stream in Rim Country is a real treat. Because the Upper East Verde River is so small and the trout population is also correspondingly small, it is under special regulations. The Upper East Verde is a catch-and-release stream. Only single point barbless flies and lures are permitted. They allow no bait for fishing.
The location selected for improvement was about a 150-foot section of the creek near one of the pull-outs on the way to Washington Park. This stretch has eroded down to a smooth rock ledge and provides no cover for trout. The structures that were built will create attractive pools for trout, and will also catch sediment, gravel, and cobble during high flows that will become a great habitat for aquatic insects for trout to eat.
Before the day volunteers arrived, they cut logs into lengths to conform to stream dimensions. Volunteers dragged them down into the creek where they were bolted and cabled into the rock shelf in four chevrons spaced throughout the targeted section of the creek. Rocks and leaf debris were then added to fill in the spaces, followed by more rocks to lock everything in place.
The results were amazing. Where once a couple inches of water flowed over a bare rock ledge, there are now three new pools each a foot or more in depth. The top chevron improved a fourth upstream hole as it has now added water depth, and the rocks at the tail of the pool that were once in water too shallow to attract fish, will now provide additional cover.
The earlier stages of the East Verde River project work were completed last winter further downstream at Flowing Springs, Second and Third crossings. At Flowing Springs, the focus was on bank stabilization to help with erosion control, and to make stream access safer. The improvements at the Second and Third crossings included log barbs and rock barbs angled upstream that were installed to protect against bank erosion, narrow and deepen the stream, and provide cover for trout. There were also pools created at both sites through strategic boulder placement and bank stabilization. In addition, at Third Crossing, a simple placement of three boulders in a pool immediately attracted trout soon after the installation.
The Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited contributed close to $10,000 toward the work on the East Verde and Upper East Verde.
The Upper East Verde River is approximately 30 minutes from Payson by Houston Mesa Road. Just north of The Home Depot on the north side of town, turn east on Houston Mesa Road from State Route 87. Take Houston Mesa Road (for about 10 miles) past First Crossing, Water Wheel, Second Crossing, Third Crossing and through the Whispering Pines community. Then veer left/straight onto the dirt road (which is the Control Road that heads to Pine) for about a half mile. Turn right on Forest Road 32 heading to Washington Park. In about four miles, turn right on the Forest Road 32A/B spur. Take Forest Road 32A to Washington Park. Any of the pull-outs up to Washington Park are great access points to the Upper East Verde River.
Be sure to check out these new stream improvements. I hope they help you catch (and then quickly return to the water) an Upper East Verde River wild rainbow trout.
