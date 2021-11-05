If you have been wondering about all the helicopters coming and going from the airport, the town manager has some answers.

In the Oct. 28 town manager’s report, Troy Smith said the airport has seen an increase in charter flights and jet traffic.

During the week of Oct. 21, a Gulfstream 300 jet flew in 10 passengers from Salt Lake City, Utah to play golf at The Rim Club. There were also three King Air charter flights and a Pilatus that week.

Then during the week of Oct. 28, several Army and Arizona National Guard Blackhawk helicopters refueled at the airport.

“We also have two Eurocopter AS 350 helicopters operating from the Echo Ramp supporting Arizona Game and Fish. They are tagging bighorn sheep,” he said.

MikeW
Mike White

I am certain we would have even more transient visitors and people relocating to Payson if we had facilities for them to park their planes under protective covers. Now everyone but the very few who have access to the highly limited number of hangars have to park their valuable planes on the ramp, subject to sun damage and occasional hail damage.

