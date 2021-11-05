Increased flights seen at airport by Alexis Bechman roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Nov 5, 2021 5 hrs ago 1 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you have been wondering about all the helicopters coming and going from the airport, the town manager has some answers.In the Oct. 28 town manager’s report, Troy Smith said the airport has seen an increase in charter flights and jet traffic.During the week of Oct. 21, a Gulfstream 300 jet flew in 10 passengers from Salt Lake City, Utah to play golf at The Rim Club. There were also three King Air charter flights and a Pilatus that week. Then during the week of Oct. 28, several Army and Arizona National Guard Blackhawk helicopters refueled at the airport.“We also have two Eurocopter AS 350 helicopters operating from the Echo Ramp supporting Arizona Game and Fish. They are tagging bighorn sheep,” he said. Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alexis Bechman Editor Covers breaking news, cops, fire and outdoor recreation. Author email Follow Alexis Bechman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Mike White Nov 5, 2021 9:51am I am certain we would have even more transient visitors and people relocating to Payson if we had facilities for them to park their planes under protective covers. Now everyone but the very few who have access to the highly limited number of hangars have to park their valuable planes on the ramp, subject to sun damage and occasional hail damage. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Rosati’s brings Chicago-style pizza to town Payson schools spend override money in the classroom Fence put up on 60-foot section near trail Payson water bills going up COVID still surging in Gila County Latest Stories Increased flights seen at airport Rosati’s brings Chicago-style pizza to town Payson schools spend override money in the classroom Fence put up on 60-foot section near trail Payson water bills going up County seeks $350k in grants for teen councils, teen pregnancy COVID still surging in Gila County Almanac Pine-Strawberry community benefits from firefighters win Shop with a Hero event needs volunteers Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Patient registration at BPMC refreshing Police, firefighters at Night Out Don’t want Payson to become a big town Thanks for being there for us Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from you We need to prepare for other pandemics Representatives need to address climate change Columnists Two interesting legal issues A truly amazing trek on horseback – Part 2 A truly amazing trek on horseback The rest of the story on taking the good with the bad – Part 2 March for reproductive rights draws crowd to Beeline Highway Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Payson Chevron Rim Wash Banner Health Cookie Walk at Shepherd of the Pines Arizona Public Service Mathews Insurance Agency NAPA Auto Parts Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credit Payson Guy & Vi Real Estate Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Rim Country Quilt Roundup Bonnie Dorris - Payson Realty Booster Shots Now Available Like & Follow Gila County Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Tom Russell & Associates Chester's Chicken Business Directory Dr. Jaber Abawi ERA Real Estate - Connie Welsh Rory Huff Student Athlete Spotlight Now Hiring Nurses Plant Fair Nursery Caregivers Workshop Dr. Bob Gear Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Tonto Community Concert Association Diamond Quality Beef Heart, Artery & Vein Institute Dueker Ranch Tax Credit Rim Country Pet Salon Pins for Paws Office for Rent Blue Ridge FD seeks volunteers Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Diamond Point Gun Shop Psalm 121: 1-2 Integricare 2x3 Free Crisis Counseling Scrub-A-Dub Dog Grooming Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling American Sales Ground Game Flooring Firewood - Yard Cleaning - Tree Trimming Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Latest Photo Gallery Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries +40 Multimedia PHS Athletics Hall of Fame 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Latest Video Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos 0:47 Salt and Verde River watersheds 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(1) comment
I am certain we would have even more transient visitors and people relocating to Payson if we had facilities for them to park their planes under protective covers. Now everyone but the very few who have access to the highly limited number of hangars have to park their valuable planes on the ramp, subject to sun damage and occasional hail damage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!