Payson has an Industrial Development Authority, but it has remained quiet through the town’s long, slow recovery.
Now it’s ready to go with grant money and new members.
On Dec. 2, new members Jim Muhr and Shana Noe met with Garret Goldman to plan for a new year full of potential — including seating a new member and seeking a second to fill an empty slot.
Many in Payson might not know what an Industrial Development Authority is.
In Arizona, IDAs were created to promote development in towns and counties. IDAs can issue bonds for private economic development such as office buildings, manufacturing or educational facilities, housing, health care and any buildings owned or operated by a nonprofit.
Businesses and organizations pay back bonds once up and running.
County supervisors or town councils appoint IDA members, yet all economic activity remains separate from the appointing agency.
Most recently, Payson’s IDA found a grant to help a business owner who wants to turn a historic Main Street building into a brewery and restaurant.
Payson’s IDA received a boost when it received a $65,000 Rural Development Block grant in late September, “to fund a revolving loan fund program to help businesses in the area,” said Goldman.
Instead of creating its own program, the IDA has spent months creating a relationship with the Verde Valley regional economic organization to use their method.
“They have offered to share their expertise with us, thus increasing our efficiency in rolling out our program by not having to create it from scratch,” said Goldman.
The committee still seeks a time to work with the Verde Valley staff.
But first, the Payson IDA has to create a marketing plan, complete with website and logo.
The IDA requested a presentation and proposal from Razor Thin Media and Axis Culture months ago.
Both companies responded, but the committee hired Razor Thin because of the detailed proposal and in-person presentation.
