This year’s Payson Area Food Drive has exceeded its financial goals, but urgently needs more nonperishable food items to address food insecurity in Rim Country, according to organizers.
“As shown in the weekly bar graph in the Payson Roundup, we have fallen behind in the last few weeks,” said Chuck Proudfoot, who helps run the drive. “What is really needed is food, canned nonperishable food.”
Hearing this call, the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is helping.
President Eric Anderson of the Payson Arizona LDS Stake approved a request to bring nonperishable food items from the Mesa storehouse to help fill the empty shelves. The church’s worldwide welfare efforts seek to relieve the need for food, shelter, and money for disaster relief. Each Ward (individual church geographic area) and their bishop can request a portion of the regional stores during times of need.
Payson is in great need.
“What a wonderful blessing it is for us to be able to join with many in the Payson community in helping provide food for those in need,” said Anderson. “As a lifelong ‘Paysonite’ I have always been amazed at the many who look outward and lift others in need.”
The Payson LDS Church, along with other churches and organizations, hope the community will join them to fill the shelves with food before Souper Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12.
The Payson Area Food Drive launched 15 years ago during another time of need; the Great Recession. Back then, the number of children signing up for free and reduced lunches climbed to 70% in the schools as folks couldn’t feed their families.
The recent inflation has returned Rim Country residents to a similar state of food insecurity.
“The Payson Area Food Drive and the Community Garden are doing their best, but the continuing financial stress in the community is palpable and growing,” said Payson Area Food Drive organizers.
PAFD now sees families signing up for the school district’s free and reduced lunches in increasing numbers.
Local churches have gone into overdrive filling the need for food, while the Community Garden has more plots filled donating more produce than ever before.
The Warming Center, launched to help the area’s homeless, has seen an increase in regular folks stopping by for food and supplies because their incomes don’t stretch far enough to cover their basic needs anymore.
PAFD hopes the community will once again come through for those who are hungry now.
The spirit behind the
Payson Area Food DriveThe Payson Area Food Drive touches our neighbors.
Back in 2008 when 25% of Payson workers were unemployed, home foreclosures reached an all-time high, while businesses struggled to keep their doors open two residents, former Payson town council member Su Connell and former Community Garden president Roger Kreimeyer, proposed a food drive to help those struggling.
The idea caught on and the Payson Area Food Drive launched with high hopes. It seemed an easy ask to help those who could not put enough food on the table, “but three weeks into the drive we were struggling mightily to get donations,” said PAFD organizers.
On Dec. 23, Connell and a few volunteers sat outside Safeway at a donation table, despite the north wind blowing and snowflakes circling. It was close to the Christmas holidays. The PAFD volunteers thought for sure the season would open people’s hearts to help.
The effort that snowy day drew hardly any takers. By the end of the day, even the normally upbeat Connell wondered if Rim Country could care.
But then a father with three small children turned around and came back to the donation table. He fished out a $10 bill and some change from his pocket.
“He told her in a cracking voice, with his three shivering kids clinging to his pant legs, ‘Ma’am, I lost my job last month and this is the last of my final paycheck, BUT I know there are lots of folks out there far worse off than me. Please help them,’” said PAFD organizers.
This simple act lit a fire under organizers, and they have faithfully continued the Payson Area Food Drive each holiday season from Thanksgiving through Souper Bowl Sunday for 15 years.
“Few singular acts have ever served to unify a community the way this unselfish act by that unemployed father did more than a decade ago,” said PAFD organizers.
PAFD hopes Rim Country residents will drop off food at either Payson Town Hall or the Payson Public Library. The Sawmill Theatres, Verizon store in the Swiss Village, WaFd and PNC banks will also accept nonperishable and canned foods as part of the Payson Area Food Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!