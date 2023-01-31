food drive

It may look like a lot of food, but when the Payson Community Presbyterian Church Deacon’s Pantry provides meals for an average of 400 people each month, it takes a lot to keep ample supplies on hand. The Payson Area Food Drive is one of the primary ways the Deacon’s Pantry is able to continue operating.

This year’s Payson Area Food Drive has exceeded its financial goals, but urgently needs more nonperishable food items to address food insecurity in Rim Country, according to organizers.

“As shown in the weekly bar graph in the Payson Roundup, we have fallen behind in the last few weeks,” said Chuck Proudfoot, who helps run the drive. “What is really needed is food, canned nonperishable food.”

