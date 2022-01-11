The Payson Town Council is making its list and checking it twice as it hopes for a bountiful Christmas budget to cover everything.
Town Manager Troy Smith channeled Scrooge when he told them to pull out the credit card to pay for it all.
“These issues that surround ... parks, public safety, roads and sidewalks, we don’t have the ability within our existing revenue stream to address,” said Smith. “It could be we have to borrow.”
He said most towns “effectively manage their debt” to cover the expenses of building infrastructure.
The council made clear whatever projects get priority, they want the public to see results.
“I think our constituents would like to see something. Let’s do something,” said Jolynn Schinstock.
“I would agree with her, 100%,” said Jim Ferris. “It seems we have only done little things, but nobody’s come upon it and just went, ‘Wow!’”
After reviewing the list of projects residents have identified as a top priority and reviewing the council’s list from last year, most council members agreed building the evacuation route from the event center to Main Street a top priority.
“The evacuation route to me would be a key,” said Ferris. “It would certainly help the event center.”
“I think the evacuation route is the most important and then the event center,” said Suzy Tubbs-Avakian.
Council members Scott Nossek and Barbara Underwood agreed the evacuation route is a top priority.
But the project hinges on the Forest Service as they currently own the land.
“The NEPA study is not done,” said Smith.
He told the council not to fear, the town could move forward with a design of the roadway while they wait for the Forest Service, he just needed to know which projects they wanted to address first so he could figure out a plan to address them.
“I would like to understand the priority and select within there what we could advance,” he said.
Mayor Tom Morrissey, Vice Mayor Chris Higgins and Schinstock want to see the drainage problem fixed at Rumsey Park so the town can use a donation sitting in the bank to build new bathrooms.
“If we are going to do Rumsey Park, how about the bathrooms? Let’s make it a project. What is the totality of the project?” said Schinstock.
Underwood put economic development first by prioritizing Main Street development, the evacuation route, and the American Gulch drainage project.
“I would go event center, gulch, evacuation route, then Main Street,” said Nossek.
Once Smith had his list, he said the council staff will go back and create a plan to address the council’s priorities. Smith will present the council with the plan at the March 23 work session meeting. These meetings are held with no public comment, simply to go over what the council will vote on during a future meeting.
