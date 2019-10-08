If enough businesses sign on, look for new videos on the Town of Payson’s social media accounts and website showcasing the area.
Best news of all — production will be free to the town.
“The town was approached by CGI in June about working with their company to produce videos for the town,” said Courtney Spawn, Payson’s parks and recreation director. “After researching their work in other communities and chamber of commerces in the state and across the nation, the town did see this opportunity as beneficial.”
CGI, a national marketing company, started in the founder’s basement through “drawing community graphics posters.” Since its founding in 1989, CGI Communications has grown to a multi-location company that has an interesting business plan — market to the small- to medium-sized communities in the U.S.
“Formed in 1987, our journey working with municipalities began by creating hand-drawn ‘personality maps’ for small to medium-sized cities across the country ... maintaining strong relationships with the National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors, CGI Communications, Inc. eventually advanced to its current product line of eLocalLink Online Video Tours for its municipal partners, and the businesses who support these programs,” according to CGI’s website.
So, how do the production costs get covered?
CGI approaches local business to help sponsor a video.
“The program does afford businesses the opportunity to purchase into sponsorship with CGI, if they would like, at no obligation to the town for production of these four videos,” said Spawn.
Spawn understands that CGI “does have very customizable levels for businesses to get involved as they see what may work for corporate business A would be very different than small-business owner B.”
Spawn looks forward to the new tool.
“With digital and video marketing, having up-to-date videos to showcase what Payson has to offer aligns with our goals of communicating Payson’s story on multiple platforms,” she said. “These videos will be displayed on the town website, the tourism website, Facebook, and has been offered to be available for the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce’s website and Town’s Economic Development website as well.”
