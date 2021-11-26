Wonder if that burger you’re eating was properly cooked? The fridge kept at temperature? The can opener cleaned?
The good news is nearly all Rim Country restaurants get a clean bill of health when it comes to annual health inspections, according the last few years of records, which the Roundup recently went through at the county building in Payson.
Well, everything except for that can opener.
“Dirty can openers are usually the most common.”
That is according to county health inspector Jeff Nafziger, who always checks can openers for cleanliness.
Being one of those things that comes in contact with food daily, Nafziger said it is important to inspect. And more often than not, it’s dirty.
Nafziger isn’t one to close a restaurant down for a dirty can opener or for pretty much any minor infraction. His policy is to work with business owners and get issues resolved while he is there.
Restaurants are typically inspected twice a year. No one is notified prior to an inspection, so Nafziger can get a glimpse of what is really going on.
When he finds a violation, “I point it out and allow them to correct it while I’m on site.”
Besides inspecting restaurants (he also inspects hotels, school cafeterias and commercial pools), Nafziger is also charged with investigating diner complaints. He typically gets one to two complaints per week. They can range from a diner saying they saw mice droppings to undercooked chicken or a dirty diner.
He said there are typically more complaints in the summer when there are more visitors. From his file cabinet of records, it appears most complaints rarely pan out. That raw chicken? He will check that poultry is being kept at the proper temperature. He’ll make sure staff is cooking and then holding food at temperature. If that all seems good, there is little evidence of food mishandling.
Nafziger said he is pro business and almost always tries to work with a business to make any corrections.
Nafziger joined the Gila County Health Department two years ago. Before that, he spent 17 years working for Navajo County. In that time he has seen it all, but mostly he said restaurants are doing a good job putting out safe food.
If you would like to report a food mishandling complaint, do so by contacting the Payson office at 928-474-1210. Office staff will send the complaint directly to the health inspectors.
So here are the latest infractions. The Roundup inspected more than 500 files and noted only the violations from the last year or two. If a restaurant is not listed, Nafziger gave them a clean bill of health.
• Speedway, 701 E. State Route 260
8/2019: No soap in the hand sink in back
• Speedway, 910 S. Beeline Highway
4/2021: Expired eggs
10/2020: Expired eggs
10/2019: Floor drain under sink needs to be cleaned out
Subway, 128 E. Highway 260
10/2020: No sanitizer concentrate in three-compartment sink
Subway Walmart
4/2021: Prep sink leaking
10/2020: Meat thawing in sink; link at prep sink
Tiny’s
11/2019: Exhaust panel dirty; told to thaw meat under running water and to refill sanitizer for dish machine
WZ Asian Bistro
3/2021: Ice scoop in ice bin, which can lead to cross contamination; dirty can opener; freezer door not closing; dirty exhaust panels
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
3/2021: Leaking faucet; need to resupply paper towels
Lasso
7/2021: Gaskets on coolers need to be replaced; door skirt on back door needs to be replaced
Mike’s Fish and Chips
2/2021: Dirty exhaust panels
8/2020: Instructed that to properly thaw fish/shrimp need to do so under running water or in fridge; door handles on fridge dirty
2/2020: Fish and shrimp defrosting in water. Told they need to defrost under running water, while cooking or in fridge.
8/2019: Fry hood dirty
260 Café
2/2021: Dish machine not sanitizing
Pinon Café
3/2021: Dirty can opener
Powell House
4/2021: Dirty can opener
Ponderosa Market deli/bakery
9/2020: Ants in cabinet by syrup boxes
Punkin Center Bar
11/2020: Dirty can opener
Randall House
11/2020: Exhaust panels are “furry” and need to be cleaned
Aliberto’s
3/2021: Dirty can opener
Beeline Café
7/2021: Dishwasher not sanitizing
2/2021: Dishwasher not sanitizing
7/2020: Mold on ceiling of walk-in
1/2020: Dirty can opener
Burger King
10/2020: Dirty panels above fryer
Buffalo Bar and Grill
7/2020: Dirty can opener
Community Bridges
7/2021: Dirty can opener
Dairy Queen
3/2021: Buildup of ice on ceiling/floor of walk-in
Del Taco
4/2021: Dirty exhaust panels
10/2020: Food stored on floor of walk-in
Early Bird Café
7/2021: Items in hand washing sink; must be open for use
1/2021: Exhaust panels dirty
El Rodeo
5/2021: Cold holding measured at 46 degrees and must be at 41 degrees; dishwasher not sanitizing
(1) comment
But requiring hamburgers to be cooked to well done, as seems to be common now, ruins the meet, making it dry, chewy, and less tasty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!