Mothers never know how their lives will affect their daughters.
Hannah Lusk credits her mother for the resilience, drive and dream that enabled her to create a platinum award winning whiskey — Hannah and Hooch.
“Being a single mother of three, a breast cancer survivor and now a stroke survivor…my mother is my hero and my inspiration,” said Lusk of her years-long journey to becoming a liquor wholesaler in Arizona.
She learned all about grit and courage by watching her mother cope with all those challenges. And she needed every lesson her mother had to offer when she resolved to become a whiskey maker.
“It was boots on the ground and a lot of research that brought us to this point,” she said.
She now holds multiple liquor licenses from the Federal to the local level.
“The process has not been easy,” she said. “I have accomplished all of these obstacles with excellent support from my friends and family, a wonderful community and a stubborn drive to succeed and never give up.”
Just like her mother didn’t give up after suffering a series of strokes when Lusk was 19.
“She spent months in the hospital, finally going to a rehab facility and then we got her home,” said Lusk. “It made me realize at a young age that life is short and not promised.”
This is the second year Lusk has entered her signature straight rye whiskey macerated in black cherries at the TAG Global Spirits Awards held in Las Vegas.
“Hannah & Hooch has so far received two medals in the American Whiskey category at the TAG Global Spirits Awards,” said Lusk.
In February of 2022, Hannah and Hooch received a Gold medal in the American Whiskey category.
“We attended the event and were very honored to receive this award in our first year of Hannah & Hooch on the market, especially being the ‘low Woman on the Totem pole,’” said Lusk. “There were thousands of contestants and many industry professionals judging the whiskey.”
This year when the TAG Global Spirits Awards invited Lusk to enter her whiskey for judging again, she decided to celebrate, but it didn’t go as planned.
“Our original plan was to go with a group of friends and family, but my kids got sick and I canceled everything,” said Lusk.
The night before she and her supporters were to leave, “I called my best friend and told her I was going to fly into Vegas to drop off the whiskey to be judged and fly back,” said Lusk.
So, her friend did what best friends do and convinced her to book a room for the final event, the Pink Tie Gala – and of course bring her along. The Pink Tie Gala benefits those in the bar industry who have breast cancer and other forms of cancer.
Family members stepped up to watch the kids and Lusk flew off to Las Vegas with her friend. The two dressed for the red carpet and enjoyed themselves.
The event drew whiskey professionals from several different continents, said Lusk.
“The founders include David Grapshi, a force in the production, distribution, and importation of Mexico’s oldest and finest labels. He brought the brands of Siete Leguas, Herradura and El Jimador into the fold of nationally recognized household brand names,” she said. The list included other famous distillers and liquor experts including Tony Abou-Ganim, Julio Bermejo, Donnis Todd and, L.P. O’Brien.
Lusk said she had a blast.
“During the Pink Tie Gala, Tony Abou-Ganim said Hannah & Hooch did very well in the competition, but he couldn’t give me details. He told me we need to collaborate on future projects,” she said.
But the spirits industry is dominated by men. That’s where her mother’s long health battles taught her everything she needed to know to shatter some glass ceilings.
“Being a woman in the industry has had its challenges, but I will rise to the occasion and bring all that I have got, for as long as I can. With the help of the wonderful industry partners, friends, family and a wonderful community; I can say that anything is possible and you just might make your dreams come true, if you go after them,” she said.
