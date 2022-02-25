Nurse practitioner Suzanne Morse saw a need in Rim Country — an affordable answer to the ever-increasing costs of health care.
In response, she created Integricare a decade ago. She focused on pain management and primary care and used a cash-based business model. Now she’s added more staff and treatments to help “combat the crud.”
“This is my very own. I don’t have to answer to corporate. We can make changes on the fly,” she said.
Such as making sure patients get the help they need despite financial challenges. Her office visit rates start at $50 with additional charges added on “à la carte” style, she said.
“I have always worked with patients to make things affordable,” said Morse.
Her goal is to keep people out of the emergency room with affordable and accessible primary care for things like a cut that requires stitches, or an antibiotic for an infection or advice on anxiety.
As word of Integricare spread, the practice has grown. It now has two full-time nurse practitioners to provide physicals, well-women visits, acute and chronic illness care. Morse now focuses on keeping the business running smoothly while researching new therapies.
Morse hired Kristin Woods and Cami Alexander, both born and raised in Rim Country, because she found it difficult to find the right fit with someone from outside the area.
“A lot of people won’t move here. If there is no manufacturing or other industry for their spouses, they won’t come here,” she said. “You have to grow your own.”
Morse credits their love of the community and its residents for the welcoming atmosphere at the practice.
But Integricare didn’t just add staff, it has added other whole-body treatments and facial aesthetics to the services offered.
Patients, most non- or under-insured (meaning they have low monthly premiums, but thousands of dollars of deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses) found Integricare’s fees for front-line health care affordable.
“We serve all ages from newborns to 100-plus and everything in between,” said Morse.
Her nurse practitioners helped manage diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, women’s health, and help families care for children, always picking up some bug or getting injured.
Then COVID hit.
Integricare saw an uptick in patients as lockdowns and illness limited access to health care options already strained by a lack of primary care medical staff in Rim Country.
“We’d get calls from somebody with a four-week wait time to see their primary care doctor,” she said.
Those who had COVID complained of brain fog and aches, extreme fatigue, and a lingering cough after being infectious.
“We’re seeing it on the tail end of things after people have COVID,” said Morse. “I just call it the yucks.”
Others waited to come in sometimes four to five months after struggling with the COVID crud. Morse urges anyone who is no longer infectious to call and see if Integricare can help to boost the immune system to throw off COVID.
Morse has found hospitals and doctors have developed wellness and immunity infusions of vitamins and minerals known to “bolster the immune system and put it back where it needs to be” during the pandemic.
“These infusions are given intravenously (through IV in vein),” wrote Morse in a paper explaining the process.
An IV infusion works faster than oral medications because it bypasses the digestive system while offering cellular hydration immediately.
“We offer multiple different assortments of vitamins and minerals in differing combinations depending on needs,” wrote Morse.
These infusions have also helped athletes depleted after a triathlon or other long race.
Athletes also get infusions before competition, just to feel their very best.
Others use the infusions to ease autoimmune inflammation and pain.
There’s a whole host of reasons to explore an infusion from immune boosting to performance, improved hair and nails to weight loss — or just schedule a visit for a few stitches.
To call Integricare for information or to schedule an appointment, call 928-474-9719. Located at 708 S. Coeur D Alene Lane, Suite C, Payson, AZ 85541.
