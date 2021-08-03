The September Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshop is now accepting registrations.
The two-day event is like summer camp for adults.
You will sleep in cabins, eat at the mess hall and attend various workshops like building a campfire, shooting a bow or making your own flys.
BOW introduces women to outdoors skills in an enjoyable, non-threatening environment with expert instructors, according to organizers.
Classes are held during the day, and the evenings and mornings are filled with fun and entertainment like bird walks, yoga, fly tying, night fishing and presentations.
Interested in learning about firearms? Take aim in rifle marksmanship and learn the proper way to mount and fire a shotgun. How about handguns? There is a class on the range, one to learn the proper maintenance and they help you figure out what handgun is best for you. You can also earn your field day requirements for the Arizona hunter education certificate.
Would you like to go fishing? There is a warm water fishing class on a private pond stocked with largemouth bass and channel catfish. How about fly fishing? BOW has a class that teaches the basics of casting, another that puts you on the water, and yet another that teaches you how to fish from a float tube.
The nonprofit program began in 1995 and two workshops are held each year, making this the 48th Friendly Pines workshop.
Coming back for the fourth time is William Larson showing how to harvest crayfish and cook them.
Other classes offered include kayaking, rappelling, wilderness medicine, map and compass, birding and hiking. There are more than 30 different classes for participants to choose from.
Participants stay in rustic cabins, but there are showers and bathrooms in each cabin. “One great thing about this camp is that a woman can try a new sport without buying all of the equipment. The only thing the participant needs to bring is her personal stuff, a good attitude and a willingness to learn.”
The venue is Friendly Pines Camp located just south of Prescott in the Bradshaw Mountains. The program is sponsored by the Arizona Wildlife Federation with help from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Class materials, food and lodging are all included in the $350 registration fee.
For more information, a schedule of classes, and a registration form go online at azwildlife.org/bow/.
BOW will be inducted into the Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame this year.
