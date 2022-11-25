From the evening of Friday, Nov. 18 until the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19, many in Payson suffered a broadband outage.
This wasn’t supposed to happen.
A deal struck last year between Sparklight and Lumen-CenturyLink to join their trunk lines at a hub in Payson was supposed to end outages like Friday’s.
Isaac Blake of Digital Payson, a town committee, found out from Lumen-CenturyLink that they had a hardware failure.
“Unfortunately, they did not have the part locally to repair the problem and spent the night going to different locations to find the part,” he said. “As far as the redundancy agreement ... it is a pending question we are waiting to hear back from Lumen-CenturyLink.”
This outage, however, is a Federal Communications Commission “reportable event,” said Blake, “which (Digital Payson) will be submitting and Lumen-CenturyLink should too since it is mandatory for them.”
Last year’s agreement capped years of effort by a citizen group the Broadband Consortium, along with the MHA Foundation, Payson, and Gila County, to bring redundant and robust broadband to Rim Country. The area had suffered a series of outages, but the death of a resident seeking cell service tipped the scales to make a change.
Redundant robust broadband acts like a highway in a rural area.
The MHA Foundation gave Sparklight millions to bring a line to Payson from Show Low, hoping to end service outages and spurring economic development.
Sparklight then received a federal grant facilitated by the Gila County Supervisors office to bring robust and redundant broadband to the county’s schools and libraries. This has expanded Sparklight’s cables into Tonto Basin, Pine, and Young.
Until last year, however, the Sparklight trunk line did not connect with the Lumen-CenturyLink trunk line. Outages continued.
But when the 2021 Backbone Fire in Pine threatened to cut off service to the region for an extended amount of time, the competing companies made the agreement to back each other up with no money exchanged.
All went well until this Friday.
The Nov. 18 outage did not cause as much havoc as other outages. Grocery stores could continue to take credit cards after the internet went down, but at one store, could not look up a customer’s loyalty card number by telephone. Homeowners had less luck and had no internet.
Rim Country residents have become used to this periodic break in service for almost a decade. The one old trunk line that has served Rim Country since the 1990s has numerous vulnerable points. Past outages have occurred because of vandalism, squirrels chewing the line, or a backhoe or garbage truck snapping the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!