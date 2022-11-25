Ethernet cable

Rim Country suffered a broadband outage between 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 until the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19. An agreement between the two trunk line providers, Lumen-CenturyLink and Sparklight was supposed to end outages with a hub connection in Payson to provide redundancy. No reason for the outage has yet been provided.

From the evening of Friday, Nov. 18 until the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19, many in Payson suffered a broadband outage.

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

