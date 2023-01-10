For 12 hours or more on Nov. 18, broadband customers on the north end of Payson all the way to Strawberry — and some businesses in Payson — didn’t have internet access.
While this outage pales compared to past outages, the outage affected thousands of customers for half a day.
Many customers didn’t expect this after a much heralded agreement between the two local broadband companies born out of the threat of the 2021 Backbone Fire.
“Lumen-CL has yet to connect the Sparklight fiber to their equipment,” said chair Isaac Blake. “From a DP (Digital Payson) perspective, we have repeatedly asked Lumen-CL (CenturyLink) for status on finishing the project.”
Recently, Digital Payson checked back and Lumen-CL has no plans to complete the loop at the Main Street Office.
The community had hoped redundancy and resiliency were already solved.
In a Dec. 24, 2021, Roundup article, Lumen (CenturyLink) Director of Government Affairs Jeff Mirasola and Sparklight Director of Divisional Operations Ken Conner lauded a born out of fire agreement between the two companies. Fearful the Backbone Fire would cut off most of Payson, the two companies made sure broadband was available throughout the wildfire crisis. The two agreed to meet on Main Street to create a redundant loop between Sparklight’s line coming from Show Low and Lumen-CL’s line coming from Cottonwood.
“This is really unprecedented,” said Mirasola at the time. “To have two companies come together and talk about an issue — and not to worry about contracts and costs. We know we’re doing the right thing.”
Conner said, “It’s not unusual for companies to buy capacity from other carriers. What’s unusual is that without a contract in place, people got together and said — ‘we’ll figure out the paperwork later.’”
Seems the paperwork still needs to be completed.
Blake explained the Digital Payson Facebook group has discussed the minutia on why Lumen-CL customers remain vulnerable to a broadband outage.
“Multiple items are involved in resiliency which include redundancy. First being the fiber paths into/out of Payson. With only one fiber, you are 100% dependent on it,” said Blake. “With two different external paths, which we have currently, you have improved redundancy. This year there will be two additional separate paths from APS (currently being built). With this there will be four unique paths into and out of Payson. If any path fails, you have options to reroute traffic.”
But even that isn’t a guarantee customers won’t suffer a lack of access to the internet as trunk line endpoint could suffer damage and “you still could have service outages,” said Blake.
He clarified what the agreement did.
“The L-CL and Sparklight agreement after the Backbone Fire was for a fiber failover (redundancy) although L-CL could use the Sparklight fiber for any purpose. For example load balancing or transferring services like during the recent card 12+ hour outage in the Pine CO (Central Office) caused by a failed card,” said Blake. “However even with this the Backbone proposal, you would not have fully redundant, always available, resilient internet service.”
He explained why stores in Payson didn’t have a total internet black out.
“Most of the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and carriers in town only use one fiber provider for their connection into and out of Payson,” he said.
An example of where the dual fiber provider strategy worked was with Optimum, formerly Suddenlink.
“Optimum working with Digital Payson decided to go with both fiber providers, so when the L-CL outage happened they were able to use the Sparklight fiber with minimal issues.”
The problem is one sided.
“Sparklight brought their fiber into the Lumen-CL C(entral) O(ffice) facility in Payson, and Sparklight completed their side of the connection for automatic failover at their facility, which is ready to go without having to go onsite,” said Blake.
That means, Sparklight has installed all the equipment necessary at the Main Street office to connect with the Lumen-CL cable, but Lumen-CL “has yet to connect the Sparklight fiber to their equipment,” said Blake. “So, it would take someone from Lumen-CL to come onsite to swap the physical fiber and make any configuration changes to bring their network back online.”
Digital Payson doesn’t have high hopes this will be resolved soon.
“Numerous attempts and requests, even recently, have been made to L-CL, to address this and other network issues impacting the Payson area, without success nor a defined plan of action been shared,” he said.
Blake said that redundancy has improved from days to hours, however. In the meantime, Blake suggests Rim Country residents redefine their expectations of redundancy, since the outage in November “was not a broadband outage as in a fiber disruption,” he said, rather “it was a failed card in the Pine central office, two completely different things.”
The Roundup and Digital Payson reached out to Lumen-CL but received no response as of press time.
