A view of the trail after completion in 2020. Erosion and damage from an equestrian riding in mud, require diverting volunteer efforts to restore the trail to its original state. Until it is repaired, mobility challenged hikers cannot use the trail because it is too rough.
The sign at the Pine Trailhead explaining what the Fire Interpretive Trail is about. The Pine Strawberry Fuels Reduction volunteers built this trail in 2020 for casual hikers and those with physical limitations such as those walking with a cane or crutches or being in a wheelchair.
Until volunteers repair the Pine Fire Interpretive Trail, mobility challenged hikers cannot use the trail — exactly the opposite of what the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction team hoped.
“The interpretive trail suffered some erosion damage during the last summer’s monsoon, and recently while the trail was very muddy, someone rode a horse around the entire half mile loop causing deep hoof prints making the trail extremely rough,” said Joan Backman, PSFR director of trails. “If you know someone with a horse, please ask them not to ride their horse on the Interpretive Trail, as it was designed and built for casual hikers and those with physical limitations (such as walking with a cane or crutches or being in a wheelchair).”
The interpretive trail takes the mobility challenged through a tall ponderosa forest, glades and vista points. It even has a covered ramada to take a break and enjoy the scenery.
To fix the damage done, PSFR has diverted its Pine-Strawberry Trail 15 re-route work to the Pine Trailhead Fire Interpretive Trail for the month of January.
So long as the weather holds, PSFR will meet at the Pine Trailhead at 9 a.m. on the following Tuesdays:
Jan. 10
Jan. 17
Jan. 24
Jan. 31
PSFR happily welcomes new volunteers. No previous experience necessary. PSFR provides all the training for a safe experience.
“As always, trail maintenance with PSFR includes exercise, tools, camaraderie, and a sense of accomplishment provided free!” said Backman.
