Until volunteers repair the Pine Fire Interpretive Trail, mobility challenged hikers cannot use the trail — exactly the opposite of what the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction team hoped.

“The interpretive trail suffered some erosion damage during the last summer’s monsoon, and recently while the trail was very muddy, someone rode a horse around the entire half mile loop causing deep hoof prints making the trail extremely rough,” said Joan Backman, PSFR director of trails. “If you know someone with a horse, please ask them not to ride their horse on the Interpretive Trail, as it was designed and built for casual hikers and those with physical limitations (such as walking with a cane or crutches or being in a wheelchair).”

