A split Payson Town Council last week continued its running debate on whether to repeal its ban on public attendance at council meetings to protect the staff and the public from COVID.
Payson Councilor Jim Ferris renewed his effort to open meetings to the public, although Gila County currently has the second-highest infection rate in the state — with a daily average of more than double the national rate in the past two weeks. Gila County’s infection rate for the past two weeks has averaged 70 per 100,000, compared to 44 per 100,000 statewide and 37 per 100,000 nationally.
The council ultimately postponed a vote on the question until Jan. 4, after a discussion that exposed the continuing divisions.
“I think we need to open up our council meetings,” Ferris said at the Dec. 9 meeting. “Everyone is out in public events. There is no masking ... this virus, we’re not going to control it. We’re not going to stop it,” said Ferris, who was hospitalized with COVID and subsequently attended several council meetings on supplemental oxygen.
Ferris said he disagreed with the recommendations of the Gila County Health Department and the federal Centers for Disease Control that “(we) can’t have people come together face to face and deliberate. As far as I’m concerned, our health professionals have been so far off the mark. For them to tell us and other communities to not meet in person ... I just think it is ridiculous not having the public at our meeting.”
Councilor Scott Nossek disagreed.
“Forgive me, I am a little raw this week. I lost a friend this week to COVID,” he said before explaining the risk the community faces as hospitals fill with people who did not vaccinate nor wore masks.
“I do trust our medical professionals that you had such disdain for. Until we get some compliance with their recommendations, this virus will be with us,” he said. “Someday we will have a consensus about COVID.”
Councilor Barbara Underwood recounted a concerning conversation with Hoyt Skabelund, the CEO of Banner Payson Medical Center.
“At that time, the hospital was full. Most of the beds were full of non-vaccinated people with COVID,” she said. “Now somebody with medical issues has no bed.”
In fact, Banner Health is stretched to the limit statewide, according to the Associated Press. Epidemiologists fear that this winter the surge in COVID cases will exceed even last winter’s peak.
Nationally, cases have risen 40% in the past two weeks and the death toll since the start of the pandemic in the U.S. has topped 800,000. COVID has become the leading cause of death in Arizona and the third leading cause of death nationally, behind heart disease and cancer.
Gila County’s especially vulnerable because of one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. Only about 46% of those eligible have gotten even one shot of the vaccine. That compares to a statewide average of about 63%. National studies suggest that the unvaccinated are five times as likely to get infected and 13 times as likely to die.
Moreover, the highly infectious Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly in Arizona.
So far, the 50 different mutations in the variant make it more than twice as infectious as the Delta variant, which now accounts for most cases nationally. Omicron also appears better able to infect people who have been vaccinated or recovered from a previous infection. However, a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot appears to restore strong protection. Fortunately, so far it looks like Omicron doesn’t cause more serious illness than Delta.
Given the low vaccination rates in places like Gila County, health officials fear a post-Christmas surge.
“They predict that the line (of positive cases) will continue to rise until Jan. 7th or 10th,” said Underwood.
She lamented the pressure community members had put on council members through social media.
“I really feel this is a serious issue. I too have lost friends in the last few weeks. I’m not ready to open it up,” she said.
In November, when Ferris first asked to reopen meetings, the council majority said it would consider opening the meetings — but only if it included a mask mandate.
Studies show that a properly worn, two-layer mask can dramatically reduce the number of viral particles an infected person breathes out into the room. Multiple studies suggest that masks can reduce transmission rates by as much as 80%, depending on the size of the crowd as well as the room size and ventilation.
However, Ferris and other council members refused to consider a mask mandate. Ferris said his bout with COVID had made it so that he couldn’t wear a mask.
At that same meeting, Mayor Tom Morrissey also supported opening council meetings, but opposed a mask mandate. He also had recovered from COVID and said he had trouble breathing through a mask.
Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, who has attended meetings remotely for months, said she supports opening meetings because her constituents continue to clamor to see their representatives face to face.
“I’m going to say my piece. We are keeping the people out. I want my piece to be heard. That’s all I have to say,” she said over the Zoom connection.
Ferris decided to “let this ride until this special meeting on Jan. 4.”
“I would like to be able to vote on that up or down,” he said.
