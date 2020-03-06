The town’s legal bills have increased since the retirement of Town Attorney Hector Figueroa, mostly because of hiring extra lawyers besides the outside firm to replace Figueroa.
Town payments for legal advice have increased in the six months since Figueroa’s departure, but that also reflects a series of high-profile legal conflicts and the launch of an investigative town committee.
Figueroa’s annual contract came to some $180,000 for salary and benefits. Payson has an annual contract with an outside firm for about the same amount. However, other major legal costs requiring additional advice from outside attorneys loom.
Payson has long had an attorney on staff to advise the council and committees, draw up contracts and negotiate disputes. But even with a town attorney on staff, the council often turns to outside lawyers with special expertise.
But when Figueroa abruptly retired after an incident at the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo in August 2019, the town council had to figure out what to do. The town council quickly sought the services of the Pierce Coleman law firm to fill the required position. But Figueroa’s leaving also resulted in the town paying Figueroa for months due to his accrued vacation time.
Both the town and Mayor Tom Morrissey had a history with Pierce Coleman. The town worked with Pierce Coleman regarding employee issues. Morrissey and attorney Justin Pierce have worked together for more than a decade in various capacities.
But this council has waded into many legal pitfalls. Morrissey and Councilor Jim Ferris face a multi-million dollar lawsuit for defamation. Another threatened lawsuit centers on the council’s effort to disband the Rim Country Education Alliance (SLE) or replace board members.
In documents obtained by the Roundup, Figueroa’s fiscal year 2018-19 contract included $147,973 in salary and $34,561 in benefits — for a total package of $182,534.
If the Pierce Coleman contract attorneys work a full 12 months, they will make about as much. For the past six months, Pierce Coleman billed the town $151,574 for work since August at a flat rate.
Both Figueroa and Pierce Coleman had additional travel costs and fees covered by the town, said Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf.
Even Figueroa’s contract required the town to pay a lot more for legal advice than most towns its size.
Payson has done two salary studies since 2017. Both studies showed Payson pays more than the going rate for legal advice.
Town attorneys in Arizona make on average a salary of $85,000. The latest town salary study suggested $126,000 a year as a salary, not including benefits.
The town has several unusual legal issues, including the need for a lawyer that specializes in water issues for the C.C. Cragin water project. This lawyer recently had a meeting with the town, which a Pierce Coleman lawyer attended, said DeSchaaf.
But the council has hired two other sets of attorneys.
The town has $25,000 available to contract attorney Lee Miller to advise a newly created council subcommittee reviewing past town contracts. Miller worked in the secretary of state’s office and has known Morrissey for a decade. When the subcommittee hired Miller, Morrissey said they did so because, “there would be a lot of legalese.”
According to town invoices, Miller charges almost $500 in mileage and hourly rates to attend every subcommittee meeting. So far, the town has paid his firm Wilenchik & Bartness, PC, $2,816.
Recently, litigation attorneys from the town’s insurance firm advised the council on a lawsuit filed by the Rim Country Educational Alliance after a council majority voted to remove three members of its board and seek dissolution of the entity. The town might need to hire other lawyers in order to keep up with the litigation.
Payson and Star Valley created the RCEA more than five years ago to buy 252 acres of Forest Service land and build a university or some other education development. Most of the more than $12 million spent on the project so far has come from the MHA Foundation, through the Rim Country Educational Foundation (RCEF).
The council majority has complained the RCEA hasn’t accomplished enough, hasn’t communicated consistently with the town and may build something on the land the council opposes — since the RCEA like any other educational institution has broad exemptions from town codes. The town has invested no money in the project. A narrow council majority recently voted to remove the three SLE board members it had appointed, then reversed its vote on March 3. The consequences of that vote on litigation has not been announced.
The council may wind up hiring additional contract attorneys to deal with those legal disputes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!