It is never too early to have an emergency bag ready to go in preparation for fire season, the Payson council learned during its April 22 meeting.
Yep, the fire season is in full swing. Already fires burn throughout the state.
Last week, fire and emergency officials told the council just how bad this season is and then explained how the town would respond in a catastrophic fire — and residents play a critical role.
Payson Fire Chief David Staub emceed the presentation.
“If you take the Town of Payson with 19 square miles, with the roads and infrastructure, we don’t really have anything wide enough in our ecosystem to stop the fire in an extreme fire,” he said.
Staub said once a wildfire jumps from house to house, Rim Country simply doesn’t have enough resources to contain it.
“There are 18 (Payson) firefighters on duty at any one time in all. If we are all fully staffed, we have 22,” he said.
If a house fire breaks out, it takes 15 to 16 firefighters and three trucks (two pumpers and a ladder truck) to attack the fire safely, according to the International Fire Chiefs Association safety standards.
The local Forest Service office has resources, said Staub, including fire crews, trucks and a helicopter, but those resources fight wildfires, not home fires.
To top that off, those resources can be deployed elsewhere.
“The Hotshot crew is a national resource … if they are called, they have to go,” said Staub.
So what can residents do? Staub told the council Firewise plays a key role.
“Clear the fuels within 100 feet of your house (and) overhanging branches over your house,” said Staub. “Try to move all combustibles away from your house. Clean your gutters and roof, the needles and stuff.”
Staub introduced John Truett, from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management; Jeremy Plain, North Zone Fire Management officer for the Payson Ranger District; Sgt. Jesse Davies of the Payson Police Department; and Carl Melford, emergency coordinator with Gila County’s Health and Emergency Management Services Department.
Each explained their role if a wildfire were to approach Payson.
Outside support for the town in a wildfire
Plain has his finger not only on the resources available to the Payson Ranger District, but he knows the forest conditions.
“I don’t want to paint doom and gloom,” he said, before he showed graphs that show the fuel dryness.
This year, the fuels are in conditions that in previous years carried massive forest fires.
“The Tinder Fire up on the Mogollon Rim at the C.C. Cragin Reservoir fuels were dry, but you could see where we were at in 2020,” said Plain pointing to a graph showing the dryness of the fuels, “(It’s) concerning where we are condition wise going into 2021.”
He said the region has had a fraction of the precipitation it normally receives because of the “non-soon” and only one decent snowstorm.
“It definitely did not bring us up to where we need to be,” said Plain.
He assured the council training and preparation of Forest Service resources was in full swing.
Truett followed Plain, to explain the state will step in if called.
“When the fire starts to exceed the capability of the local districts, they can contact us to assist,” he said.
He then told the council the state can call in resources out of the state as well.
Last year, fires in the western states stretched national firefighting resources so thin, the U.S. had to call in help from other countries.
To wrap up the support Payson would receive from outside agencies, Melford explained the county’s communications system.
“Everbridge is our mass notification system of our county emergency management department,” said Melford. “It can target an area as specific as one home.”
County staff can create a message from any computer.
“We have four staff here that can create a message,” he said. “It sends a message via phone call, text message and email or as a phone call to a land line.”
When residents sign up through ReadyGila.com they can list special concerns about health or mobility that would alert the county someone needs help to evacuate.
“We take pride in using this system for an emergency system,” he said.
Evacuation and the Payson police
The Payson Police Department takes the responsibility for evacuations, said Davies. And they take their responsibility seriously. Already they have had an evacuation practice earlier in April.
“We were broken into teams of at least two officers,” he said. “We were making contact at every single residents’ home … we want to make sure they are aware of the evacuation and the route we are asking them to take.”
Davies explained PPD bases its practices off of the Ready, Set, Go procedures outlined by the International Fire Chiefs Association.
“We should always be in the ready. Make sure you have an emergency kit ready to go,” he said.
When a fire threatens Payson, PPD will swing into action, making sure all residents know of the danger and evacuation orders.
Davies explained that “we are not going to force them to evacuate, but if they don’t, they are on their own,” he said.
If a resident stays, “it just may be too hazardous for first responders to help,” he said.
It’s all part of what Staub calls, “living with wildfire.”
“It is part of our ecosystem,” he said. “We are always in fire season in Rim Country.”
And the season has already started.
“It’s April in Rim Country, you better be ready,” said Staub.
