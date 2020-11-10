’Tis the season for Payson police officer beard sightings.
Every November, officers grow out their facial hair to raise money for a local family struggling with cancer.
In years past, the Beards on Patrol program raised up to $6,000 from community donors.
Sgt. Justin Deaton has returned to continue the annual tradition after leaving the force for a few years to do “some other work in another field.”
When he returned, the first thing he “took back” was this event because it has such meaning for him.
Deaton was born and raised in Payson. In 2015, when he found out a family friend faced a third battle with cancer, he decided he had to do something.
“We watched him battle it twice and we wondered how much he could take,” said Deaton. “I thought, ‘What can I do to make a difference?’”
Searching online, Deaton found out about No-Shave November. It’s a movement by law enforcement departments across the nation to “forego shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.”
From the moment he introduced the idea to management, it took off.
“I presented it to the chief, he handed me $20 and said, ‘I’m in,’” said Deaton of the fee to even grow a beard.
Deaton localized the name, and it’s been a tradition since.
It’s so popular, he’s had folks he arrested come back to donate once they get out.
“We will have people calling us to say, ‘We’ll come meet you! Where are you?’” he said.
The department has many ways to donate, either through individual officers or at the office.
This year, besides checks and cash, donors will find a donate button on the Payson Police Department website to donate via credit card.
Deaton hopes local businesses help as they always have in the past.
“We’ve had some heavy checks written by local businesses,” he said.
Deaton wants to make sure donors know it’s important to make their donation in the name of one officer. On Dec. 1, Deaton will count up all the money to see who raised the most.
In the past, the winning officer received a gift certificate, but this year will be different.
“The winning officer will get to shave the mustache of officer Max Farren,” said Deaton.
Farren will give the guys some stiff competition because he has an interest in keeping his mustache.
“He says it’s glorious,” said Deaton.
He predicts the other officers will work just as hard to get the honor of shaving Farren.
The beards sometimes shock community members, said Deaton.
The first year, he and his partner got “pretty hairy.”
They went out on an alarm call near the end of the month. After securing the property, the two realized the owner, an elderly lady, was in the house. They knocked on the door to reassure her why they were there.
“She answers the door ... the shock on her face ... and says, ‘I’ve never seen cops with beards,’” he said.
But most of the community enjoys the local police letting “loose for 30 days,” while raising money to help a good cause.
“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do. I’m proud of the community and the guys,” said Deaton.
