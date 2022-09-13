It’s the wild west when it comes to putting solar panels on your rooftop to save the planet – or at least impress the grandkids.
Thousands of customer complaints suggest regulatory agencies have not figured out how to deal with predatory financial practices, misleading claims, and shoddy installations.
Nonetheless, the number of people seeking rooftop solar systems has increased significantly, said Erika Larsen, APS manager of renewable energy. Pleasing the grandkids is just one reason.
“Some people are fighting for the environment. Some people are doing this for economic reasons and the affordability,” said Larsen.
Others do it because their friends and neighbors have put on solar panels.
“In many neighborhoods where rooftop solar is installed, customers may take the recommendations of other residents and choose to install rooftop solar on their own homes,’” she said.
Larsen said APS ranks fourth nationwide when it comes to rooftop solar, with more than 145,000 installations in its service area. 15% of all single-family homes in APS territory have a solar system and that number continues to grow.
Hesitation
But many people remain leery, according to a recent survey by Forbes magazine; most people cited the upfront cost.
However, a study by the Campaign for Accountability pored over thousands of solar customer complaints filed between 2010 and 2016.
Most of the complaints had to do with financing. Customers on the lease program ended up paying more than the promised monthly payment – sometimes double the promised charge.
Other complaints had to do with shoddy installations that cost customers more money than anticipated or months-long delays in turning up the panels once they were installed on the rooftop.
Even the industry watchdogs are suspect.
For instance, the Campaign for Accountability found that the “watchdog” Energy and Policy Institute is actually a for-profit PR company that does not disclose the source of its funding.
The Securities and Exchange Commission launched an investigation of the industry after the Campaign for Accountability issued its report.
The Arizona Attorney General recently issued a warning to consumers to get multiple bids on solar systems – and research companies carefully.
The CfA report concluded that regulatory agencies have not kept up with the wild cowboys running the solar installation companies.
Arizona rural consumer especially at risk
Consumers can’t expect much help from the Arizona Corporation Commission, either. The ACC regulates APS and sets the rules – but takes no responsibility for regulating solar installation companies.
On its website, the ACC has rules about installation times and business licenses requirements – but little else.
“We don’t regulate solar companies,” said an ACC spokesman.
On its website, the ACC does have rules about solar installations, (R14-2-2617) and (R14-2-2618) require APS to process customer solar installation applications in between 14 to 21 days.
“APS meets all ACC requirements andprovides regular updates to customers about the status of their applications until fully processed. Our Customer Technology Support team is available for additional help or questions once a customer’s system is installed,” said Larsen.
APS customers can reach out to the APS Customer Technology Support team by calling 602-216-0318 or emailing renewables@aps.com.
Roundup contributing editor Peter Aleshire has been trying to get APS, the solar installer, and Gila County inspectors to actually connect the solar panels he paid cash for in May. The panels still aren’t operating – with no date set.
Larsen said she has never heard of this kind of difficulty before, but most of the solar customers she works with are in urban areas.
Rim Country installations are often performed by solar companies from the Valley – with customer service lines ringing at a phone in a distant state.
APS and the rooftop solar customer become partners
Larsen said APS plays a key role in the solar process.
“There is an interconnection from our grid system bi-directionally from the customer to the grid,” said Larsen.
That means the solar company must get APS to sign off on its solar installation before APS can install the bi-directional billing meter.
Unfortunately, solar panels only produce power when the sun is up. During the times the solar panels don’t produce power, APS steps in to make sure the refrigerator, heat/AC and lights continue to run.
All that shuffling of energy requires complicated wiring, but the complications don’t end with the installation. Cities and counties get involved with solar installations from the beginning. Planning and zoning departments consider solar installations in the same category as a house addition. The county or city inspects the roof to make sure it can hold the panels while continuing to hold the snow load.
“Just like anything when you’re building a home - there’s multiple parties that are involved. APS does not play a role in the permitting process,” said Larsen.
APS gets a copy of all those plans because they serve as the “interconnection” between the solar company, themselves, and the municipality in charge of permits and inspections.
“We have interconnection requirements, such as access to the meters,” said Larsen.
Other concerns have to do with the wiring from the panels to the meters to make sure the house can use the raw energy.
That can leave the hapless consumer caught between a large corporation, government bureaucracy and wild west solar company, just trying to make their footprint on the planet a little lighter.
And maybe impress the grandkids.
