The Payson Town Council closed the book on the long running Taylor Pool issue when it voted to send a letter of reprimand to Parks and Recreation commissioner Lori Thompson at its Jan. 13 meeting.
The council had threatened to remove her at an earlier January meeting and discussed it again, but split 5-2 to send the reprimand.
The details of the incident revealed the total confusion the council’s on again-off again, keep-the-issue-open approach to Taylor Pool created.
In October, the council voted to demolish Taylor Pool for liability reasons after discussing the fate of the decades-old pool for years. At the same meeting, the council voted to commission a study on the cost to build an outdoor pool. This study would enable the town to pivot to build a pool in case negotiations with the MHA Foundation floundered.
Currently, the town and the MHA Foundation are in negotiations for Payson to take over management of both a park and community center on the east side of Payson off Highway 260 and Mud Springs Road. The MHA Foundation will cover all construction costs. The town would maintain and operate the facilities.
Both votes in October split amongst council members, confusing the results.
Then, in November, the council voted on an offer community members made. The community members, led by Lori Thompson, hoped to pay for an outside consultant to figure out how to patch up Taylor Pool to keep it open until a more permanent solution could be hammered out.
Before all was worked out, Thompson and fellow commissioner Stephen Otto, along with other town residents, showed up at Taylor Pool around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 8 to find town staff removing equipment and a consultant taking samples for asbestos to prepare for demolition.
To understand what happened, the Roundup asked for all documents related to the incident. Emails revealed town staff and a consultant described Thompson’s and Otto’s behavior as aggressive and loud, making those present uncomfortable.
Emails from Thompson, Otto and Emerald Spaulding describe the incident as observation/recording of the work, asking questions and walking a dog.
The day started when the consultant for Evergreen Environmental overheard the KMOG Forum show as she worked at Taylor Pool. She told town staff the radio host was “talking about restoring (Taylor Pool)” as she and a helper took samples from around the pool to determine if there was any asbestos in the material. She understood her work was to prepare for the demolition of the pool. She indicated the sampling procedure is “fairly destructive.”
The consultant reported a town staffer told her Mayor Tom Morrissey was on the radio. She “recounted that she laughed when she heard the discussion on the radio. It prompted her to ask the parks employee if she was supposed to stop working, keep going forward or what?”
The consultant told the town she “was never on a site ready to take samples and overheard a discussion about restoration.”
Shortly after the radio show ended, the consultant and staff indicated “everyone started pulling up” and that included a blond woman who identified herself as a park commissioner.
The consultant informed Thompson no one was allowed in the pool area while testing was underway. Thompson was recording the exchange on her phone. The consultant said she returned to her friends and they all started filming and calling people.
The consultant called her town contact Tim Ryden, to tell him there was something brewing. She could hear loud voices across the way.
Thompson had found town maintenance employees and asked, “Who said the pool was to be demolished?”
Thompson remembers this conversation differently. She recounted asking the employee where some equipment had been moved and that she hoped it would go up for auction because it was valuable.
“I mentioned that I was a certified aquatic professional, and I recommended an evaluation by a licensed pool contractor. We spoke about what had been said on KMOG by town staff and how it differed from what was actually happening,” said Thompson in her email.
Staff reported she told them “it was the town manager himself (ordered the pool be demolished)” and “we were not going to demo the pool and Troy was not going to get his way.”
The staff member suggested she speak with the town manager directly “because it sounded like they had an issue with Troy,” then walked off and continued working.
In the end about five to six people arrived in three to four cars, according to witnesses. They left when Ryden and other Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department employees arrived.
During the Jan. 9 council meeting, the council voted Otto off the Parks Commission for disparaging comments he made on social media after the event regarding the town manager, but the council voted to let Thompson keep her seat.
Council member Scott Nossek asked to discuss Thompson again on Jan. 13 because he had not read all the staff reports before the Jan. 9 vote.
The council compromised and scaled back from removing Thompson to reprimanding her instead. The vote split with Mayor Tom Morrissey, Vice Mayor Chris Higgins, Barbara Underwood, Jolynn Schinstock and Nossek voting for the reprimand while Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris voted against the reprimand.
