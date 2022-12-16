It’s been about a decade since Payson residents weighed in on the legally required General Plan, or guiding document, to “direct growth and change to realize the town vision.”
Since public participation lies at the heart of the General Plan process, the town will soon hold a yearlong series of public meetings for residents to weigh in on the town’s goals for the next 10 years, as required by Arizona law.
“The plan is required to have a statement of goals,” said Doni Wilbanks, Payson’s Community Development director, during the council’s Dec. 8 meeting.
The law regarding the General Plan requires the town to discuss, then have the residents vote on a plan for its water resources, environment, open space, parks and recreation, land use, growth, transportation, and cost to develop. The town must also provide a schedule on how and when it will complete its defined goals. The residents and town then rank whether the goal is short, medium, or a long term, said Wilbanks.
Take land use as an example. Without any plan, a town may have underutilized space or have out-of-control sprawl if not guided toward an appealing or aesthetically pleasing manner.
“The General Plan is the foundation for the Town’s zoning map, land use and resource policies and programs, and sets forth the community’s vision and goals,” wrote Wilbanks in a report to the council.
Below are some of the goals and accomplishments of 2022:
• Work with owners of land in the American Gulch between Westerly and McLane to create a plan to channelize the flood plain.
• Improve stormwater control systems.
• Add parkland/open space to the east side of Payson.
• Adopt growth management policies that encourage controlled development rather than sprawl.
• Update Payson’s sign standards.
• Work with the U.S. Forest Service to identify special recreation areas.
• Seek ways to encourage affordable housing, mixed use, and mixed income housing developments.
• Ensure adequate public safety facilities and personnel.
• Invest in infrastructure to meet the current development needs yet protect the community’s natural resources.
• Improve roadways and the Beeline Bus Service to ensure transportation for everyone.
• Complete the Airport master plan.
“The General Plan update is slated to begin early 2023,” said Wilbanks.
