The Forest Service issued the GO order for Jakes Corner residents at 3 p.m. Thursday.
All residents and businesses on Highway 188 from Punkin Center to the 188/ 87 Junction, including Jakes Corner, Pioneer Pass, Brownsville, and Slate Creek are asked to evacuate.
GO – Be Alert Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening.
• Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
• If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not assist you further.
• Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas. For more information, go to https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go
The American Red Cross has an evacuation center at the Payson Police Department (303 N Beeline Hwy # B, Payson, AZ 85541). The Gila County Emergency Operations call center is available for any questions or concerns at (928) 402-8888.
Tonto Basin and Punkin Center remain under evacuation.
