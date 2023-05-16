Inga Chouinard with Jars Cannabis dispensary staff (copy)
Inga Chouinard, a Rim Country Chamber of Commerce ambassador, with Jars Cannabis Dispensary staff inside its currently location off Tonto Street in Payson. The company will open a new location at the corner of Hwy 87 and Hwy 260. The council voted to support a drive thru and delivery service, as well as expanded production in manufacturing zoning. 

 By Michele Nelson Roundup Staff Reporter

Supporters of the Jars Marijuana Dispensary — and a few in opposition — filled the council chambers on May 10 to lobby the council regarding plans Jars has to expand its delivery and production options.

The council voted 5-2 to approve the request to allow Jars to open a new location at the corner of Hwy. 87 and 260 in the building formerly occupied by Carl’s Jr. with a drive through window and a home delivery service. The resolution and ordinance also allowed additional production facilities in manufacturing zones.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

