Inga Chouinard, a Rim Country Chamber of Commerce ambassador, with Jars Cannabis Dispensary staff inside its currently location off Tonto Street in Payson. The company will open a new location at the corner of Hwy 87 and Hwy 260. The council voted to support a drive thru and delivery service, as well as expanded production in manufacturing zoning.
Supporters of the Jars Marijuana Dispensary — and a few in opposition — filled the council chambers on May 10 to lobby the council regarding plans Jars has to expand its delivery and production options.
The council voted 5-2 to approve the request to allow Jars to open a new location at the corner of Hwy. 87 and 260 in the building formerly occupied by Carl’s Jr. with a drive through window and a home delivery service. The resolution and ordinance also allowed additional production facilities in manufacturing zones.
The company hasn’t said when the new facility will open. Town staff noted that a retail operation at that location falls within the town’s zoning and use restrictions and so did not need any approval to open.
In the resolution and ordinance, Jars ask the council to rescind its prohibition against Jars providing a delivery service. In addition, Jars wants a drive thru option. The town’s current ordinance allows JARS to grow marijuana in a facility near its retail outlet. But JARS asked for a change in the ordinance so it can have other production facilities in a manufacturing zone.
The requests drew 438 letters of support. Ten more supporters showed up in the council chambers to speak in support, but the attorney for Jars asked most not to speak as the meeting had already gone on long enough.
“I do realize there are ideological opinions,” said Lindsey Shubie, the attorney for Jars. “At the end of the day, these are land use issues that will affect jobs.”
She said JARS has two production sites in commercial zones now, but would open three or four if the council approved the change.
The drive thru would create “a big economic impact” by allowing patients with mobility issues or phobias about crowds to pick up their product.
“They are safe and secure,” she said. “There are a lot of cameras on in the location.”
She reminded the council that by law the town cannot not prevent out-of-town dispensaries from providing cannabis through a delivery service. Shubie indicated already out of town providers deliver and the town doesn’t receive the tax benefits from those sales.
“The only thing you are doing is hurting your small businesses by not allowing delivery,” she said.
JARS currently generates about $200,000 in sales tax revenue for Payson, she said.
Shubie told the council Jars pays its employees well. The hourly wage runs from $15 to $20 an hour with full benefits.
“We look forward to increasing our employees once the new location is open,” she said.
Most of the people who spoke at the hearing opposed any expansion of sales based on their opposition to legalized marijuana generally.
“I’m a teacher. I have had students very addicted to marijuana…so basically, I’m trying to educate you on the dangers of marijuana,” said Bev Miller.
Dave Golembewski asked, “Do we have to promote it and give them all the latitude with the drive thru and delivery?”
Susan Ward, a member of the Payson School Board, said as a CASA volunteer, or court appointed advocate for children, she had seen many families broken up because of addiction.
“I think a casual attitude is promoting it with a drive thru – not something we want to show our children in our town,” she said.
Joe Avery, the retail store manager for Jars in Payson, appealed to the council’s compassion.
“We provide to those with a medical necessity,” he said.
He explained that all bags are child proof and customers have to show their ID numerous times before they can purchase any cannabis.
“We are here to make a positive effect,” he said.
Council member Joel Mona said he’d heard a lot about this ordinance, especially from his next-door neighbor who felt, “it just doesn’t seem the right location, but it was a brewery, that would be just great.”
Mona said overall he supported the ordinance, just to fill the empty retail slot and to “have additional revenue.”
Mayor Chris Higgins felt reassured “all the regulations are in place” that make the dispensary a safe place to operate.
Council member Suzy Tubbs-Avakian opposed the request because of her concerns over the kids.
“The location is highly visible, especially to our high school students going to lunch,” she said.
Council member Brett Flaherty confirmed, “Regardless of this vote, Jars is going in that location.”
Then he asked Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer if Jars has caused issues and what he thought of Jars going into such a central location.
“Having a dispensary in a public space is beneficial – we can see people coming and going,” he said. “There’s a lot of eyes that will be on a very public building on a very public corner. We have far more calls for service at bars for intoxicated people than we ever will with Jars.”
The resolution and ordinance passed 5 to 2, with Tubbs-Avakian and Jolynn Schinstock opposing both measures.
