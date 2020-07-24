The battle to pick Payson’s next mayor has turned nasty.
Payson politics in the past two years have become increasingly confrontational — complete with lawsuits, open meeting law violations, charges and countercharges.
Battling it out at the heart of the conflict is Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey and challenger Jennifer Smith.
Morrissey says he’s fighting against the “good old boy” network of longtime Payson power brokers and entrenched interests.
He has dismissed his much younger rival as “childish” and points to her wide network of connections, her membership on the MHA Foundation board and her long history in Payson as a liability — proof that she’s part of the “network.”
However, Jennifer Smith would call those relationships, that 20-year business history in Payson and her focus on how to ensure the community’s businesses succeed as the whole point of her campaign.
The sales tax generated by Payson’s businesses provides about 60% of the money needed to pay for police, fire and all other town general fund services. Payson can’t thrive unless those businesses thrive, says Smith.
She maintains that by attacking organizations like the MHA Foundation and embittering and polarizing town politics, Morrissey has made it much harder to get things done.
But making sure Payson can recruit new businesses and sustain the businesses already here depends on whether the council can quit squabbling and start working on providing the infrastructure for Payson to succeed — including broadband, schools that work, public facilities like parks and roads and a business friendly environment, she says.
Her family’s 30 years doing business in Payson taught her how those things can make or break a business — which determines whether a town can provide services people need.
Smith has seen both sides of that equation as a local business owner and as a volunteer on the town’s planning and zoning commission.
Since 1992, when Payson officials recruited her family’s business, Precision Intricast, to come to Payson it, “has imported enough money to run the town infrastructure for two years.”
For Smith, it makes sense to bring more businesses to town that contribute to the town’s bottom line, instead of voting in higher sales taxes that fall on the backs of individual citizens.
“We can have a strong economic base that makes it so our citizens pay less tax,” she said.
Yet, Smith has heard the concerns residents express over the loss of quality of life. They fear an influx of newcomers that will clog the roads with traffic and endanger the small-town feel that they treasure about Payson.
But Smith says her company has such a small footprint, “nobody knows my business exists,” despite its big contributions to the town’s tax base.
Precision Intricast makes prescription orthotics. Most of its clients come from outside the Payson area. She employs anywhere from nine to 20 people to perform light manufacturing duties.
“We don’t stop up the stoplights,” she said.
Attracting new businesses and making existing firms successful depends on five main infrastructures, said Smith, water, sewer, transportation, power and broadband.
“When you have all five, (and) then you also have good health care and good education ... this is what we need,” she said.
With the completion of the C.C. Cragin pipeline and expansion of the Northern Gila County Sanitary District to support the town’s expected build-out population of perhaps 30,000, Payson has provided two crucial foundations for future growth.
Now, after the four lane upgrade of Highway 87 and the expansion of State Route 260 to four lanes, the town just about has the transportation infrastructure it needs.
As for power, Smith said APS has improved its infrastructure by adding a substation that improved power reliability.
Broadband
She’s most proud of the recent progress to provide the town with faster, more reliable broadband service. She notes that the MHA Foundation invested $2 million in seed money, which convinced Sparklight to pull together its just-announced plan to invest $19 million in providing high-speed, high-capacity internet to the region’s schools and libraries — plus businesses along the route of the new line from Heber to the heart of Payson. Much of the money will come from the federal E-rate program for schools, but the MHA Foundation grant convinced Sparklight to take the plunge two years ago.
Sparklight’s announcement that this fall it will complete a high-capacity line from Show Low to Payson opens up a whole new front for businesses to fill, said Smith.
She said the Morrissey-led council not only did nothing to improve broadband service, they balked at supporting the MHA Foundation’s effort. The council on a split vote turned down a proposal to boost the Sparklight project with an annual $90,000 contract for broadband services for police, fire and town services.
She said the council majority for the past two years has proved much more likely to block innovative solutions than to come up with ideas to provide crucial infrastructure.
Continuing to improve broadband holds the key to Payson’s future, said Smith.
Companies that do data storage, for example, or provide cellphone service could locate regional hubs in Payson. A number of businesses discovered during the pandemic that they can survive on online sales when necessary.
Not only is broadband good for business, it’s good for public safety, too.
“So when the broadband goes down, you cannot get in contact with dispatch and the police don’t know what happens if they are on a call,” she said.
Broadband also improves education opportunities, as every school in the state discovered during the pandemic. Payson schools discovered that perhaps 20% of students in town didn’t have even the balky, outage-prone service crucial when schools shifted to distance learning during the pandemic.
Video presentations or live lessons from a remote location all require a robust broadband capacity. The enhanced capacity allows for more users during school hours.
Critical health care functions, besides communication, benefit from stronger and more reliable internet service.
“I have a friend with an internal pacemaker and defibrillator that depends on (broadband),” she said. “He will die without a reliable connection.”
Dreams of making Payson a telemedicine hub or enticing a higher education presence could not move forward without broadband.
With this new spur of broadband, “The University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix, is able to have a campus in Payson,” said Smith.
Development and infrastructure
Smith has a committed position that any development in Payson would have to follow the state-mandated General Plan, which contrasts with the disdain the Morrissey council has held with the plan, said Smith.
The council majority has voted against General Plan recommendations when it’s come to voting for higher density housing, even when the General Plan recommended the change.
Council members have suggested, “It’s just a general plan, rather than a specific plan,” while others have said the voters “didn’t understand what they were voting for.”
“This is apolitical,” said Smith, “This is our citizens asking for what they want in Payson.”
The document drives zoning and planning for the town.
‘This is the guiding document for broad decisionmaking,” she said. “If somebody comes in with a plan, the No. 1 thing that is going to be asked by staff, ‘Does this fit with the General Plan?’” she said.
One of the first things Smith would do if elected is to launch the 2024 General Plan planning process.
“I would come up with a community engagement program to help understand the General Plan,” she said.
Up business, dial down rhetoric
Smith believes training of staff and volunteers lies at the heart of her business recruitment plan.
When her family came to Payson, the town had an ambassador program that partnered local businesspeople with the new business owners. The local folks helped walk the new business owner through setting up a business using their Rolodex of relationships.
“When you move to Payson and have your project and it is up and running and you already have three new business owners that have walked by your side ... how much stronger is our business community?” she asked.
But now, with the tenor and discord during council meetings, Smith fears businesses will avoid coming to Payson.
“Businesses, when they look to move to a community, will watch council meetings,” she said.
She worries if a business watched a council meeting now, they would say, “this council is dysfunctional,” and walk away.
If elected, Smith would work to restore a “collegial spirit.”
“There needs to be a cohesiveness,” she said, “My job is to lead that team. My job is to build individual relationships so we can deliberate effectively.”
She hopes to return professionalism to the dais.
