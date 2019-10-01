Ocean Jasper, Apatite, Rose Quartz, Herkimer diamonds, Moonstones, blocks of amethyst, fossils, jewelry — the recent Gem and Mineral Show had an impressive assortment from diverse vendors.
This year was the 22nd annual show organized by Payson Rimstones Rock Club.
Vendors split geodes for customers to reveal the diverse patterns and colors within. Others displayed stands of Aura quartz point crystals, Fluorite, obsidian, lapis lazuli and other collector items.
There were faceted gemstones and cabochons ready to craft into jewelry and one display claimed 40-million-year-old fossil shark teeth. Hundreds of items — too many to list.
People milled around taking their time to peruse the displays. Payson Rimstones awarded door prizes and raffle items throughout the show from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.
If you missed this show, be sure to catch the one next year.
For more information about Payson Rimstones Rock Club, contact them at P.O. Box 1641, Payson, AZ 85547, or phone 928-476-3419.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!