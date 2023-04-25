Joel Brant April 20 2023
Joel Brandt was named the new fire chief for the Pine-Strawberry Fire District on April 20. The fire board has been looking for a new chief since November.

 Elsa Steffanson

After months without a permanent chief, in front of more than 50 people on Thursday, April 20, the Pine-Strawberry Fire District Board unanimously voted to elect Joel Brandt, the new fire chief.

Joel hopes to up the PSFD’s community involvement.

