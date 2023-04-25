After months without a permanent chief, in front of more than 50 people on Thursday, April 20, the Pine-Strawberry Fire District Board unanimously voted to elect Joel Brandt, the new fire chief.
Joel hopes to up the PSFD’s community involvement.
“I would like us to be involved in more community functions as well as to provide a few community functions,” he said. “…to provide more for our community than just community services.”
Elsa Steffanson, the director of the Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, couldn’t be happier.
“It was fantastic to see the support of our firefighters and fire district board,” she wrote to PSFR members after the decision. “The community spoke about his character and dedication to this community. Some have known him from youth through his entire career.”
Including his parents, Mike and Janet Brandt. Mike served on the PSFD, “so Joel grew up with the department,” wrote Janet in an email. “We moved to Pine when Joel was three years old.”
The two did not attend the meeting as they were out of town, but Janet said Joel showed an interest in fire and taking care of others early.
As soon as the Brandts moved to Pine from Virginia, “Joel immediately decided we were camping and always had a pile of sticks with him wherever we went just in case we needed to start a campfire,” she said.
Joel started elementary school in Pine, then graduated from Payson High School. He immediately took a job with the Payson Ranger District as a hotshot, said Janet.
“He started his training in wildland firefighting there and continued throughout his career,” said Janet. “He volunteered with the Payson Fire Department and eventually took an entry level position there, leaving the Forest Service.”
Joel’s parents started the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction organization that built the Bearfoot Trail in partnership with the Forest Service to provide better access to the forest for fuel mitigation and recreation. Steffanson now heads up that organization.
Because Joel still lives in Payson, some disagreed with supporting him by creating controversy, said Steffanson. Some in the community had advocated for another candidate who lived inside the community, but most preferred Joel and felt the residency shouldn’t be an issue. A letter was sent to many in Pine and Strawberry that said:
“At an April 6 board meeting, (the fire board) waived the residency requirement for a new fire chief and will now allow him to live up to 45 minutes away. The new chief must live in the community. WHY? Life can’t wait 45 minutes for the chief to respond to an emergency and it puts firefighter safety at risk!” wrote concerned residents.
Janet said Joel would love to live in his hometown, but “like many of the Pine kids, he can’t afford to live in Pine.”
Joel has served as the interim PSFD chief since the board ended John Wisner’s contract in November without cause.
Steffanson expressed her gratitude for the board’s decision.
“Even with the letter that was mailed to a number of Pine-Strawberry residents, the community came together to support our acting fire chief,” she said.
Steffanson said she appreciates Joel’s insight into the needs of Pine-Strawberry.
“Joel has been raised in this community,” she said. “He has a deep passion for our community. He cares about us.”
Steffanson said Joel has already reached out to her during the annual pre-season fire meeting and asked how PSFD could partner with PSFR.
The two have now launched the 90-10 Firewise grant to create defensible space around P-S homes.
“This endeavor in turn will show the insurance companies that are pulling out of our area, that we as a community are doing the work to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire,” she said.
Joel is also working with the local senior center and PSFR to bring an AED and CPR classes.
And PSFD will partner with PSFR on a series of lectures called Living in the Wildland Urban Interface.
“We could not ask for someone who cares more about this community,” said Steffanson. “It is not about a paycheck, but about the people who live here.”
Katie Lynn Dunn Parks praised the board for listening to the community despite the controversy.
“I have been on boards in the community and most do a pretty good job, but I gotta say this I was so impressed how this board conducted themselves,” she wrote on the Pine Strawberry Facebook page. “Agree or disagree… the professionalism never wavered. The sincere concern for our fire department and to find resolve, did not go unnoticed… it was very obvious that they have educated themselves so that they can do their job with the best interest of the community in mind.”
Joel looks forward to “continue this momentum.”
