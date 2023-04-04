Joel mona sworn in
Joel Mona was sworn in at the March 22 Payson Town Council meeting.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Joel Mona, newly sworn in councilor for Payson on March 22, holds himself to a high standard.

“So, my father liked the quote, ‘The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good.’ And I like that quote very much. It speaks to how I will try to treat everyone.”

