Joel Mona, newly sworn in councilor for Payson on March 22, holds himself to a high standard.
“So, my father liked the quote, ‘The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good.’ And I like that quote very much. It speaks to how I will try to treat everyone.”
Mona walks his talk. For 35 years he was a civil engineer for public works. Before retiring in 2020, Mona worked for the Payson Ranger District for a decade. He oversaw the building of the new Payson Ranger District building before he left.
While he worked for the Forest Service, Mona volunteered for Payson’s Planning and Zoning Commission for six years and served on the steering committee for Payson’s 2014 General Plan.
He wasn’t shy about expressing his appreciation over the honor of serving on the Payson council.
“Holy cow! To say it’s an honor to be chosen to serve this community is such an understatement,” he said.
He harkened back to his grandfather, who left his European village 112 years ago.
“He spoke no English and had no money (but) he had his faith, and he had his dreams,” said Mona. “So, for me 112 years later to have the honor of serving the people of this great community is the American dream beyond any expectation and truly a privilege.”
Over the broadband waves, his brother, sister and grandsons Mason and Jake tuned in to hear him take his oath.
“I thank you all for your appointment,” Mona told the council, “And … I am truly humbled, particularly given the quality and vision of the other applicants – and the quality of the other council members and mayor.”
Mona got a laugh when he took a breath to continue his comments.
“This is the first time I’ve been able to address the council without a timer running,” he said.
Other council members warned him not to abuse that to more giggles.
“I aspire to simply serve the people of Payson to the best of my ability,” he said. “To try for people to understand why we make the decisions that we do — and to try and build trust with residents and staff. I am very excited to be here, even though that might not always be apparent.”
The audience and council laughed again before Mona wrapped up his comments to launch the meeting.
“Thank you again for giving me this opportunity to be part of this team of council members and thank you, Mayor Higgins, for giving me this time to speak. So, in true Payson spirit, let’s get’er done.”
