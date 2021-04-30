The county has resumed administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, May 4 at the Teen Center, 112 W. Cedar Lane, Payson.
Call 928-910-4009 to schedule an appointment. The clinic is sponsored by Gila County Health and Emergency Management’s immunization team.
Use of the single-dose vaccine resumed last week after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determination that the vaccine is safe and effective.
Regarding the ADHS statement “both federal agencies had paused the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to six reported U.S. cases, of a rare and severe type of blood clot that developed in these individuals. The CDC and FDA, have determined that the available data suggest the chance of this reaction is very low, both agencies will remain vigilant in investigating the risks associated with this rare condition.”
Gila County Health Department continues to follow the recommendations of the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services (ADHS), CDC, and FDA; for updates on vaccines, Covid-19 and many other topics of public health clinics, like and follow facebook.com/gilacohealthem.
