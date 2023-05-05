The audience traveled a musical odyssey with the Payson Choral Society during its spring concert the last weekend in April.
Entitled ”Journeys,” the concert launched with Dolly Parton’s song, Travelin’ Thru.
“It’s about wandering through life,” said Daria Mason, the choir director.
It’s been a long trek for the Payson Choral Society, which has entertained Rim Country since 1990. The group has provided more than $64,000 in scholarships for local students to take voice lessons, buy an instrument or recording equipment. It has raised more than $30,000 for organizations such as the local school district, choir groups, and the Tonto Community Concert Association.
For the more than 50 choral members who sang their hearts out, the concert celebrated months of practice and hard work. Each year, this group of singing enthusiasts – many who sing each week in their churches – put on two concerts, one in the winter and one in the spring. These concerts fulfill the mission of the Choral Society to entertain the community and promote music education.
As part of the spring concert, the Payson Choral Society featured Payson Unified School District students who have auditioned and won a scholarship to pursue their musical interests.
Thorleigh Watson, a fourth grader, sang Shenandoah.
She explained to the audience that her mom advised her to make the judges cry. Her sweet voice carried the high notes effortlessly to tug at the heart.
Roshana Rodriguez, the high school scholarship winner, also sang Shenandoah, but with a deeper more resonate voice that filled the auditorium.
Renata Rodriguez Tovar, one of the two middle school scholarship winners, sang a complicated piece by Selina, called Lose You to Love Me.
“I picked it to challenge myself,” she told the audience.
Kayla White, also a middle school scholarship winner, sang Homeward Bound in a clear voice.
The concert featured two soloists from the choir, Emily Linkey, one of the choir’s younger members, who sang a 1743 song written by Fredric Handel. Past president John Landino crooned one of Frank Sinatra’s pieces, “I’ll Be Seeing You.”
The song “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s my Brother” captured the essence of the collaborative choral society effort.
“It’s about carrying others and helping others,” said Mason.
The concert ended on a whimsical note with the jazzy Route 66, a tribute to the first road trip road in the U.S.
“If you ever plan to motor west,
Travel my way, take the highway that is best.
Get your kicks on route sixty-six.”
The audience didn’t have to drive on the road to get their kicks from the Payson Choral Society’s spring concert – they just sat back and enjoyed the journey through sound.
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
