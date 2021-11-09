A judge has denied the town’s request to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the town failed to end a partnership with a college prep school.
In early October, Steven P. Logan, a United States district judge with the District of Arizona, ruled there is not enough information to throw the lawsuit out.
In September 2017, the town entered into a contract with Varxity Development Corporation for the pre-development of proposed community facilities at Rumsey Park. Payson and Varxity split the $250,000 cost of having consultants Community Center Partners to draw up a master plan to rework the park by expanding and relocating playing fields and adding walking paths, new dog and skate parks, a year-round pool, community center and two ice skating rinks.
Lane Moore, Varxity president, proposed building a 600-student prep school behind Walmart, near Rumsey Park. He hoped the town would agree to major improvements in the park so student-athletes could train there.
CCP said financing for the $43 million complex would come from private sources, secured by revenue generated by the facilities.
In April 2018, Community Center Partners delivered the master plan for the park, but wanted another $500,000 to draw up final plans — including a financial plan.
The town briefly moved forward with fundraising efforts, “but then abandoned the efforts and halted activity on the project,” according to court documents.
The plan ultimately died due to opposition by residents, new council members and passage of two propositions that would require voter approval of any plan.
In late November 2018 the Payson Town Council passed a resolution to end the agreement with Varxity without the termination penalties, “despite the fact that plaintiff (Varxity) has not agreed to such a termination.”
Varxity alleges the agreement remained in effect until the town breached it on March 11, 2021, when the town announced it was negotiating with the MHA Foundation to develop a community center “essentially identical to the Rumsey Park project with Varxity.
Varxity sent a letter with its claim to the town in April, seeking relief and damages for breaching the contract.
The town moved to dismiss the lawsuit, saying it was untimely, passed the statute of limitations and failed the notice-of-claim statute.
Arizona’s notice-of-claim statute requires that any party with a claim against a public entity file their claim with that entity within 180 days of the accrual of the cause of action.
And, Arizona law establishes a one-year statute of limitations for actions against public entities, which begins running when the cause of action accrues.
The court ruled that it is not clear “on the face of the complaint and the documents incorporated by reference therein that plaintiff (Varxity) failed to comply with either A.R.S. §§ 12-821 or 12-821.01.
“The briefing of this motion by both parties raised various facts that will surely be helpful in resolving these issues at a later stage. But at this juncture … the court is unable to draw any conclusions regarding when plaintiff’s (Varxity) claims accrued and therefore, whether they are untimely.”
But did Varxity Sports ever pay Community Partners half of the plan fee 125 k that the town had paid for the quote plan study ??
And yet, here we are again, 4 years later, digging the same hole once again with the MHA project! Why can't we fix what we have first? And the town signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the MHA with NO DATE on it!
