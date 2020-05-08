The school year is quickly running out and will soon end for our high school students without creating memories of, among so many other things, the high school prom, the spring musical, the walk across the stage at graduation, and sports.
Hopefully, by August, life in Payson will return to “normal” and students will again enjoy school life as it was before the coronavirus pandemic reared its ugly head.
I’m sure there haven’t been many bright spots for students, now confined to their homes and doing online studies. But one student, Payson High junior Trevor Cline, recently received news that he’s beaming about.
The Longhorn quarterback has been selected to play in the Honolulu Aloha Tiki Bowl. He was chosen by a prep recruiting agency as one of the top 22 high school football players, and one of less than 100 high school football juniors to take part in the all-star contest on Jan. 3, 2021.
“When I got the news, I really didn’t believe it at first,” said Trevor. “How in the world does a Payson, Arizona football player like me get selected for such a great honor? And to be going to Hawaii in the middle of winter seems too good to be true.”
Trevor’s father, Chris Talamonte, was equally surprised and more than skeptical. “I spent several weeks online and making phone calls to make sure everything was on the up-and-up. And thank goodness, yes, this is the real deal,” said Chris.
Being selected for the Tiki Bowl roster is well deserved. Last season, he rushed for 1,000 yards and threw 20 touchdown passes in leading the Longhorns to their best season since the 2008 state championship season.
The team has improved steadily since going 3-7 in his freshman season, although he didn’t take over as the starter until week seven and led the Longhorns to a 2-2 finish after the team started 1-5.
Payson went 4-6 in his first full season as the starter in his sophomore season in 2018 and 8-3 last fall, landing the Longhorns a berth in the state tournament.
As a junior, he was named to the 3A All-State Football First Team.
Trevor reflected on his first three seasons leading the Longhorns’ return to football glory.
“The first two seasons were a bit rough,” he said, “but I’ll always remember starting my first game — and that was against our biggest rival, Snowflake. And then to finally beat them last year in such a close game was just the best.”
Like so many Payson High athletes this spring, Trevor is missing the competition and camaraderie of being part of a team. He annually takes part in track and excels in the triple and long jumps, 100 meter dash, 4x100 relay and javelin.
Instead of being on the bus with his track teammates and out on the oval, he’s now at home lifting weights and working out for (hopefully) the fall football season and all-star football game this coming winter.
Besides being a top athlete, Trevor carries a 3.8 grade point average (out of 4.0) and has been on the honor roll every quarter of high school. He also is a member of Payson High School’s DECA club and volunteers his time at the Expedition Church.
Trevor is the eldest son of Chris and Lynda Talamonte. He has four brothers and two sisters.
These times are financially tight for the Talamonte family. The family is fundraising so Chris and Lynda can make the trip to Hawaii with Trevor in January for the All-Star game.
To help, visit Chris Talamonte’s Facebook page, email him at ChrisTalamonte61@gmail.com or call 928-951-0571.
I wonder if any colleges are looking at him yet, especially the service academies who need their athletes to also be excellent students.
