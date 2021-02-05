When accidents occur along the highways in Rim Country, beloved pets often go missing as they run from the scene. The forest swallowing them up.
After weathering 19 days in the woods outside Heber, it seemed unlikely a former police K-9 would be found after a deadly vehicle accident.
But this is a story of hope and perseverance. Of a small group of dedicated volunteers battling snowstorms, frigid temperatures and gusting winds, all hoping to find Nushka.
On Jan. 11, Nushka disappeared after the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on Highway 377 between Holbrook and Heber.
Nushka’s owner, James Stephen “Steve” Bemies and his girlfriend were traveling southbound when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a culvert and flipped.
Bemies died at the scene. Bemies’ girlfriend sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Nushka was either ejected from the small SUV in the crash or crawled out of the wreckage.
The tow truck crew and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers could not catch Nushka, and she was last seen running southeast from the crash site.
Nushka, a 5-year-old 65-pound female Belgian Malinois, is a retired drug-sniffing police K-9 officer. She retired early from her police career and was adopted by Bemies.
The evening following the crash, the Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team (HARTT) launched an intensive effort to locate Nushka to return to Bemies’ family, who live in Arkansas.
HARTT, Inc. is a volunteer-based Arizona nonprofit organization that humanely captures lost family pets, homeless dogs, and homeless cats.
“Bringing these animals to safety often requires extraordinary patience, specialized strategy, skill and equipment, as well as time and resources,” said Brent Reed, HARTT Rim Country volunteer. “The work of HARTT is funded by donations from the animal-loving community.”
HARTT Rim Country team leader Beth Buchanan got in touch with Arizona DPS and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, both of which took a particular interest in finding Nushka because of her police background.
HARTT volunteer Alison Webb assumed leadership of this case in the field, assisted by HARTT volunteer Lori Guyman Walker.
Webb and Walker set up a food and water station with several scent articles from her owner, along with Nushka’s own blanket, monitored by a cellphone connected trail camera, hoping Nushka would return to the crash site.
But photos showed that she never returned.
Webb, Walker and Gail Johnston, a local independent dog rescue volunteer from Overgaard, spent many hours driving the dirt ranch roads in the area, searching on foot, and hanging flyers up and down the highway and in nearby communities including Holbrook, Snowflake, and Heber-Overgaard.
Reed joined the search on Jan. 18.
“We searched adjacent landholdings belonging to the historic Aztec Land & Cattle Company, known as the famed Hashknife Outfit, as well as the Rocking Chair and DeSpain ranches. The ranchers very kindly granted access to their private roads and land,” he said. “We just did not get any breaks for the first several days, until a local outdoorsman from Snowflake named Trent Ault reported he had spotted a dog that matched Nushka’s description on Jan. 20 running across Wind Farm Road, which goes east and then south off Highway 377 about 3.5 miles northeast of the crash location.”
Trent shared GPS coordinates from the sighting.
“This was truly the big break we needed, letting us know that Nushka was very likely still alive and in the area,” Reed said.
Volunteers set up a food and water station in the area and searched the area for several days until a snowstorm slammed northern Arizona on Jan. 24-26.
“Although this seemed like bad news for Nushka, I was encouraged that the fresh snow would readily show any fresh tracks,” Reed said.
Reed returned after the storm and added a can of smelly wet dog food to the bowl of dry kibble at the feeding station.
As he drove away and got back on Highway 377, he spotted a dog running along the fence line.
“OMG, there she was! You can’t imagine my excitement as I saw her trotting southwest along the fence,” he said.
Not wanting to spook her, Reed parked and hoped she would run up to the truck.
She turned and ran away, heading toward the feed station.
Reed followed, but lost sight of her.
Three hours later, the game camera at the food site captured Nushka eating the wet dog food Reed had placed.
The next day, Johnston brought out a trap that HARTT volunteer Mimi Santos Hadden had driven up from Phoenix.
Johnson and Reed set up and baited the trap with guidance from Webb, Buchanan and Cheryl Naumann, founder and president of HARTT.
“We knew we had to get it right the first time, because if the trap were to trip on a dog as smart and skittish as Nushka before she was all the way in, we would likely get no second chances,” he said. “And the food baiting and positioning of items bearing her owner’s scent and her own scent had to be done just right so she would be effectively lured to the trap.”
Johnston set up about a mile north on Wind Farm Road and agreed to stay the night to watch the trap.
Reed drove back to where Nushka had headed east from Highway 377 along the fence line the food station was on.
“My strategy was that if she started following that fence west toward the highway, that my presence there would cause her to turn back east toward the food station. We desperately wanted to keep her in the area to give the trap a good chance,” he said.
As they waited, the wind increased to 40-plus miles per hour, bringing in a blizzard of sleet and snow as it got dark.
Reed got a hotel in Holbrook for the night, but Johnson “was bound and determined to stay and weather the storm, even if it meant she would be huddled up shivering in her truck all night.” Fearing for her safety, her husband drove out from Overgaard to stay with her.
Back at his hotel room in Holbrook, Reed monitored the trail camera, but ice obscured the lens.
“We could not leave the trap deployed without remote photographic monitoring in these weather conditions. If Nushka were to be trapped without us knowing and being able to respond quickly, she would likely freeze to death.”
Johnston and her husband disabled the trap.
The next day, on Jan. 30, Reed picked up supplies in Holbrook to de-ice the camera, including chemical hand-warmer packs. He also got liquid smoke to drip in a path to the trap, and “some nice, greasy, smelly gas station hotdogs, as suggested by Beth and Cheryl, from the Maverik convenience store to spice up our food offering at the trap.”
After getting the camera working, Reed went back home to Payson while Johnston resumed her post on Wind Farm Road.
Reed said he had not been home for more than an hour when his phone pinged, indicating that motion-detected photos were coming in from the trap. Just after noon, Nushka was in the trap.
“Against all odds, we’d saved our beautiful girl after she’d been somehow surviving in the wilds and extreme weather for 19 days. We all were overjoyed, with happy tears all around!”
Nushka was held at the Holbrook Humane Society until Tuesday, when Bemies’ family picked her up.
“Nushka will soon return to Arkansas, in the care of Trey Bemies, Steve’s son, and Trey’s wife, at their home in Mountain View, a small town in the Arkansas Ozarks,” Reed said. “All of us with HARTT, as well as our immensely helpful colleague Gail Johnston, hope that sweet Nushka will enjoy a long, happy, healthy, and safe life, reunited with her family. We are all proud and grateful to have played a part in this happy ending.”
For more information about HARTT, or to make a donation, visit azhartt.org.
