Kaitie's Closet helps 156 families in 2022 with donations by Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey Dec 16, 2022

The children's clothing distribution program helped 156 families in 2022.Those families represented service to 325 children — 157 boys and 168 girls attended; 44 were teens.Through the year the program distributed:• 207 new pairs of shoes• 236 pairs of new underwear• 310 pairs of new socks• 197 laundered used coats/jackets• A mixture of 144 new slippers, dresses, shorts, and shirtsThrough the year volunteers put in 384 hours of labor.The final distribution for 2022 was Nov. 30.According to organizers, 21 families representing 48 children attended the Nov. 30 distribution — 24 boys and 24 girls; 12 were teens. The program provided:• 25 pairs of new shoes• 22 pairs of new underwear• 32 pairs of new socks• 56 gently used, laundered coats/jackets• 18 pairs of new jogging pantsVolunteers put in 38 hours of free labor at the event and preparing for it that month.For information on how to help as a volunteer or with contributions or to take part in Kaitie's Closet, call Bob Horne, 928-951-2217. Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com 