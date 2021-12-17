Organizers of Kaitie’s Closet, a free clothing distribution program started in 2010 by Barbara and Jack Gooch in memory of their granddaughter, reports it served 138 families in 2021 with 309 children.
The children included 150 boys and 159 girls, of these, 51 were teens. Distributions, in addition to gently used clothing, included 213 pairs of new shoes; 179 packets of socks; 160 packets of new underwear; 194 coats; 69 pairs of house slippers or flip-flops; and 75 pairs of jeans or pajamas.
Volunteers contributed 397 hours to the project between January and November 2021, although there was no distribution in January due to snow. The value of the hours donated by volunteers was $9,357 based on $23.57 per hour on data provided by www.IndependentSector.org.
About Kaitie’s Closet
Barbara and Jack Gooch started the program in memory of their granddaughter, Kaitie, who unexpectedly died Oct. 3, 2009. To deal with their grief, they did the most unexpected thing — give back to a community that had always wrapped its arms around Kaitie, 13, who had cerebral palsy.
The Gooches, in response to a discussion with Pat Heizer, Payson Elementary School resource teacher, parted with some of Kaitie’s clothes before the holidays in 2009. Heizer told them the school had a number of children who needed clothes and could benefit from Kaitie’s wardrobe. With a contribution of some of Kaitie’s clothes from the Gooches, Heizer set up a “shopping day” for eight girls at the school.
Jack and Barbara decided the best thing to do was start a nonprofit foundation in Kaitie’s name, dedicated to collecting and redistributing clothing to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The community overwhelmingly embraced the program, donating enough clothes to fill 10 large-sized bags in just a week.
Initially, the couple planned to donate clothing at a different school each month. The project evolved and was turned over to others to operate in 2015, as both Barbara and Jack had a decline in health. Jack Gooch died in 2018.
Now the clothes are available the last Wednesday of the month between January through May and July through November at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, and is now coordinated by Bob Horne.
