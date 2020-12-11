Kaitie’s Closet held its final 2020 clothing distribution for children Nov. 18 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The distribution served 26 families, representing 65 children. Gently used clothing, including 53 laundered jackets/coats, was given out. In addition, 36 pairs of new shoes, 44 pairs of new underwear, 54 pairs of new socks, 26 pairs of new jeans, and 36 pairs of new house slippers were distributed.
Additionally, some new clothing was given out, plus 41 gift bags (that included such essentials as “Slime” and the like) and 37 new books.
The “Knitting Angels” from Banner provided countless knitted hats, scarves, and mittens, just in time for winter, which were quite popular.
Coordinator Bob Horne provided the following summary for the year’s activities: a total of 142 families participated with 370 children — there were no distributions in March, April and May due to COVID-19 restrictions; 181 volunteers helped with the program, contributing 336 hours, which Horne equates to $7,920 worth of time (based on data provided by www.IndependentSector.org). There were 283 pairs of new shoes distributed costing $3,396.
The first clothing distribution for children in 2021 is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. For details, call Horne at 928-951-2217.
