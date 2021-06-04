In its four distributions of 2021 (January was snowed out), Kaitie’s Closet has served 100 children.
Some 56 laundered jackets/coats were given out. An unquantified amount of other gently used clothing was distributed, too. New clothing dispersed this spring included: 67 pairs of new shoes; 98 pairs of new underwear; 114 pairs of new socks; and 34 pairs of new slippers/flip-flops. Various other new items, such as dresses, trousers, and shirts purchased by friends of Kaitie’s Closet were also given out.
Finally, in April, the children were able to put together gift bags of books, sweets, and other valuables such as sunglasses, lip gloss, and the like. This activity was fun for children and volunteers alike.
There will be no clothing distribution in June. Kaitie’s Closet resumes providing children with clothing in July.
Many thanks to the men and women of the community who volunteer with this program. They put in 193 hours of work for the area’s children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!