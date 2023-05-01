More than 300 children got to try their hand at fishing Saturday at Green Valley Park during the 17th annual Let’s Talk Fishin Fishing Festival.

“Not only was it a great day weather wise, but it was also a better day for fishing,” said Teresa Purtee, office manager with Let’s Talk Fishin Inc.

Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.