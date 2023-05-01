A man shows his son how to cast into one of the lakes Green Valley Park lake Saturday. Moments later, they reeled in a large trout, which Arizona Game and Fish Department stocked for the annual Kids Fishing Festival event.
More than 300 children got to try their hand at fishing Saturday at Green Valley Park during the 17th annual Let’s Talk Fishin Fishing Festival.
“Not only was it a great day weather wise, but it was also a better day for fishing,” said Teresa Purtee, office manager with Let’s Talk Fishin Inc.
Thanks to Arizona Game and Fish for stocking the lake with extra fish, children were pulling trout, bass and panfish out of the lake in record numbers.
Any participant, and there were 151 who registered, who wanted to could have their catch weighed and their photo taken. There were more than 130 fish weighed in, everything from a .11 pound bluegill to a 3.09 bass.
“For many of the young anglers, this was their first time to fish and their first fish to catch,” she said.
J.P. de la Montaigne, interim director with the Town of Payson Parks and Recreation Department, praised Tracy and Teresa Purtee and the volunteers for an outstanding event.
“There were kids lined up to register throughout the day. Those with their parents, siblings and grandparents made the lake very popular throughout the day,” he said. “What was so exciting was to see the kids’ faces and smiles when they got up on stage and weighed their fish and got their picture taken. Just like big time bass fishing tournaments you see on TV. And they had C.E.R.T out here serving hot dogs and burgers. A great community event and a lot of fun.”
Let’s Talk Fishin provided bail and loaner poles and held a raffle so everyone can “have fun and have an experience of a lifetime.”
When each child registered the day of the event, they received a voucher for a free lunch, free plastic baits and sunscreen.
More than 80 kids received a full year’s fishing license free just for registering.
Let’s Talk Fishin’s team included Kirk Russell, LIL Chunk Baits; Kevin & Tara Lawhorn, Ridgetopp Insulation; Art Chamberlin; Wayne Russell; Kenny Myers, Myers Metal Works and Jimmy and Trevor Johns, Slate Creek Concrete. Myers and Johns also brought their bass boats to show the kids what a pro angler’s boat looks like up close.
Tracy Purtee, the host of Let’s Talk Fishin’s Radio Program on KRIM 96.3, thanked the Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) led by Mac Feezon and his crew for the food. KRIM radio, with DJ Pam, provided music and State Farm’s Matt Crespin had games for the kids.
Kaitlyn with Payson Parks & Recreation extended a special thanks for the sponsors: Roadrunner Rubbish, Slate Creek Concrete, Ridgetopp Insulation, Mountain Home Interiors, Payson Regional Chamber of Commerce, LIL ChunkBaits, State Farm-Matt Crespain, Myers Metal Works, Lowery’s Windows & Doors, and Rim Country Taxes for their financial help.
